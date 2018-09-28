SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Woman Who Partied with Georgetown Prep Denies Gang-Rape Narrative

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images)Brett Kavanaugh (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 1:57pm
Print

Sensational allegations that linked Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the gang-rapes of young women who attended parties during Kavanaugh’s high school years are pure fiction, according to a woman who says she attended those parties.

Earlier this week, Julie Swetnick came forward to claim that she attended several parties Kavanaugh attended during which intoxicated women were gang-raped.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied the accusations on Thursday during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The Swetnick thing is a joke. That is a farce,” Kavanaugh said.

Swetnick’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, has demanded an investigation into his claims that Kavanaugh and Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge played a lead role in those sexual assaults, The Washington Times reported.

TRENDING: Oops: Democrat Candidate’s Childhood Poverty Story Revealed To Be Fake

“I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room,” Swetnick wrote in describing an assault she said took place in 1982, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me. I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking,” she said.

Avenatti has said he will produce names of witnesses when the Senate Judiciary Committee investigates Swetnick’s claims.

Lisa Miller, who graduated from Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in 1981, threw cold water on the tale.

Do you believe Julie Swetnick's sensational tale?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“In 1981, I attended parties with football players from Georgetown Prep,” Miller says. S

She acknowledged that underage drinking occurred at these parties, but, “NEVER did I witness behavior that Julie Swetnick describe, ever,” according to PJ Media.

Miller said it would have been unusual for a student at Swetnick’s high school — Gaithersburg High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland — to have been at a party with private school students. She also said that if anything of the scale Swetnick alleges actually happened, rumors would have traveled fast.

“There is a lightning-fast information highway through all high schools,” Miller explained. “This would have come out.”

Miller said parties often had drinking and horseplay, but there was a line.

RELATED: Senate Republicans Agree to Flake’s Demand, Trump Orders FBI Investigation

She said she “never knew a guy that didn’t stop when I said stop.”

Switnick’s claims of what went on at the parties were “so out of character from what I experienced,” Miller said.

“Did boys do stupid stuff? Sure, but then so did I. We resolved any issues back then right away.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Christine Blasey FordResearchgate.net screen shot

Kavanaugh Accuser Makes More Demands for Hearing

Josh Manning

Brett Kavanaugh/Dianne FeinsteinDrew Angerer / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Do Conservatives Have a Deep Plant Tricking Democrats into Suicidal Kavanaugh Attacks?

Randy DeSoto

Brett Kavanaugh sworn inWin McNamee / Getty Images

Breaking: Senate Judiciary Committee Votes Kavanaugh Through, Flake Throws a Wrench

Leah Jessen

Rep. Ted Lieu, left, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, right.Rich Polk / Getty Images for MedMen Enterprises; Andrew Harnik / AFP / Getty Images

Democrat Rep. Says Kavanaugh’s Anger Over Heinous Accusations Could Indicate He’s a Mean Drunk

Savannah Pointer

Attorney Michael Avenatti listens to a question during a news conference with Battle Born Progress, a progressive communications organization, on August 31, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee Releases Document That Exposes Michael Avenatti’s Lies

Steven Beyer

Michael Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

Ford Contradicts WaPo Article, Says She Doesn’t Recall Who Drove Her Home

Randy DeSoto

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley appears on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

Nikki Haley Just Revealed What Happened After UN Members Laughed at Trump

Jack Davis

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) listens during Brett Kavanaugh's US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing to be an Associate Justice on the US Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Sept. 4, 2018.Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Breaking: Potential Swing Vote Announces Support for Kavanaugh

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.