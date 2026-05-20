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The woman walked into a police station in 2022 and told them there was a dead child in her apartment.
The woman walked into a police station in 2022 and told them there was a dead child in her apartment. (ilbusca - stock photo / Getty Images)

Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder of Girl, 2, After Police Find Grisly Box Hidden in Back of Closet

 By Jack Davis  May 20, 2026 at 4:23pm
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A Georgia babysitter is heading to jail in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl in 2022.

Phillissa Diallo of Cherokee County pleaded guilty to charges including murder and child cruelty in the death of Alyssa Rose Davis.

Diallo was sentenced to 37 years with 21 years in prison, according to WSB-TV.

Diallo is 44, according to People.

Davis’s body was found in a plastic storage bin in the back of a closet in Diallo’s apartment. Diallo had reported to police that there was a dead child there, WSB reported.

A salt-like substance was found in the box.

The girl died from lethal amounts of acetaminophen and diphenhydramine, the combination of drugs in Benadryl.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney, Diallo had been caring for the child for two weeks. The child was last seen six days before her death.

The DA’s office said Diallo often left the 2-year-old alone for “extended periods of time.”

The child’s mother was reported to have had regular contact with Diallo, but did not know the girl was dead until police informed her.

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“Instead of taking steps to preserve the child’s health and well-being, the defendant demonstrated willful neglect. She then took gruesome, unimaginable steps to conceal her death,” Deputy Chief ADA Rachel Hines said.

“Alyssa was not treated with the protection and dignity owed to every child, and that reality will haunt everyone involved in this case,” she said.

Prosecutors used the storage bin in which the girl was found as evidence, as well as images of Diallo toting bleach into her building and photos showing where blood had been cleaned.

The DA’s office had sought a sentence of 40 years in prison.

“While the investigation confirmed Diallo was the only person present with the child in the days before and after her death, the evidence was insufficient to establish a charge of malice murder under Georgia law,” the DA’s release said. In Georgia, malice murder can carry a potential death sentence.

The defense had sought to claim Diallo suffered from delusions, but a state expert said she was not delusional at the time of the child’s death.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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