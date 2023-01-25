Woman Pleads Guilty After Sending Deadly Bioweapon to Trump

A Canadian and French citizen pleaded guilty Wednesday to nine biological-weapon-related counts for sending then-President Donald Trump a ricin-laced threatening letter at the White House in September 2020 and eight similar letters to Texas law enforcement officials, the Department of Justice announced.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, sent the letters from Canada before driving to a Buffalo, New York, border crossing in September 2020, where she was caught with weapons including a loaded gun and hundreds of ammunition rounds, according to the DOJ’s news release.

She thought the law enforcement officials were linked to her roughly 10-week spring 2019 detention period in Texas and had stated on Twitter that someone should “please shoot [T]rump in the face.”

Ferrier was detained in Texas after being arrested for unlicensed firearm possession, according to The New York Times.

Authorities ultimately deported her to Canada.

Ricin is a naturally occurring poison in castor beans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ferrier’s letter to Trump called for him to “[g]ive up and remove [his] application” for the 2020 election, the DOJ said.

She will be sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison at her scheduled April 26 hearing if the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia grants her plea agreements, the DOJ said.

🚨 Pascale Ferrier, a Quebec 🇨🇦woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump has pleaded guilty and agreed to a prison sentence of nearly 22 years. pic.twitter.com/z3hUyvP1fz — Ismary Bacallao  (@IsmaryBacallao) January 25, 2023

A Trump representative did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

