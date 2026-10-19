Woman Who Plowed Truck Through Youth Soccer Game Released Without Charges

A woman who drove her pickup truck onto a Kansas soccer field during a children’s match over the weekend, killing two and injuring several others, has not been charged by prosecutors as the investigation remains ongoing.

The potential suspect is a 34-year-old woman whom law enforcement has yet to identify, Reuters reported.

Investigators interviewed the woman and spoke with the local district attorney’s office before releasing her, according to a statement from the Wichita Police Department.

Toxicology reports and testing on her car are still in progress.

Authorities said the woman had two of her children in the car at the time of the crash, while another child was playing on a different field within the sports complex.

Among those killed were a 6-year-old boy, Cole Adrian, and Nicholas Schafer, 35, according to ABC News.

When contacted by The New York Times, one of Schafer’s relatives said their family would not be taking media interviews at this time, while Cole’s father, Chris Adrian, sent the outlet a text message mourning the loss of his son.

“Cole was an incredible kid and could put a smile on anyone’s face,” Adrian wrote. “He was the joy and light of our community. His pure heart was open to everyone. He had the best laugh. He was a friend with everyone, young or old.”

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said, “Our officers and investigators will continue working to understand exactly what happened.”

“Our hearts are with the families of Adrian and Nicholas as they face an unimaginable loss,” he added. “What should ⁠have been ​a day of children playing soccer ​and families spending time together ended in tragedy.”

The Mac Wrestling Club set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Schafer’s widow and his family, some of whom were injured during the event.

“With broken hearts, we are coming together to support the Schafer family following the tragic passing of Nick Schafer this past weekend at Stryker Sports Complex,” the fundraiser page read.

“In the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, the Schafer family is facing an incredibly difficult road ahead. Along with the devastating loss of Nick, the family’s two daughters and grandparents were injured in this tragic event,” the message continued.

“As they navigate the emotional and physical challenges ahead, we want to rally around them and remind them that they are not alone.”

Should the woman involved in the soccer field crash face charges? Yes, she should be charged No, she shouldn't be charged It depends on the investigation results Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, she should be charged 55% (16 votes) No, she shouldn't be charged 0% (0 votes) It depends on the investigation results 45% (13 votes)

The Schafers’ son, Bentley, has excelled as a member of the wrestling club for the past five years.

“The wrestling community is more than a group of athletes, coaches, and families,” the post added. “We are a family that stands together through the toughest moments. When one of our own is hurting, we come together to help carry the burden.”

As of Monday afternoon, the effort had raised over $21,000 of the $35,000 goal.

Additionally, five children under the age of 10 and five adults suffered injuries during the incident, but were treated at area hospitals.

Lyndsee Stover, a spokeswoman for the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office, said in a statement that local police are expected to produce an initial report on the ​case sometime ⁠this week.

Investigators said they’ve interviewed over 30 witnesses, but it is still unclear what caused the crash, or if the driver has any culpability.

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