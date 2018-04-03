Woman Put Behind Bars After Torture-Method Wake-Up Call for Easter Service

Police arrested an Arizona woman after she tried to alert her sleeping son to Jesus’ resurrection in a shocking manner — with a taser.

Police said Sharon Dobbins of Phoenix zapped her son on the leg with a taser to rouse him from sleep so he could attend Easter church service, according to KNXV.

Dobbins, who spent 12 hours in jail on Easter, maintains that she only used the noise of the stun gun to wake her son and that she did nothing wrong.

“I said, ‘Get up! It’s Jesus’ Day!’” Dobbins told KNXV.

“I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not tase my son,” Dobbins added.

Dobbins claimed that her son cursed at her when she told him to get up from bed and send his friends home so that the family could go to Easter service.

She said returned to his room with the taser and used the lights and the noise of its spark to warn her 16-year-old son to do as she told him, according to KSAZ.

Her son, however, claimed that Dobbins actually tased him and called the police to report her.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I’m calling the police.’ I said, ‘You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call,’” Dobbins told KNXV.

“Police were on the phone, and I told the dispatcher, I told her, ‘You need to be with Jesus right now.’”

Police found two bumps on the boy’s leg and arrested Dobbins thereafter.

Dobbins said she believed she did the right thing by waking her son with such fervency and claimed that she did so in order to teach her children to “put God first.”

“I don’t think I did anything wrong because you’re supposed to put God first and that’s all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first,” Dobbins told KNXV.

Police charged Dobbins with one account of child abuse with intent to cause harm.

An 18-year-old family member served as a witness to the incident. Dobbins’ son declined to testify against his mother.

A judge released Dobbins without bail and with the stipulation that she is not permitted to own any weapons while her case is in progress.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

