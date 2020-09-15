Being a flight attendant seems to be a pretty thankless job.

Every day, you have to deal with people angry about problems that are simply beyond your control, like flight delays and seat assignments.

And some days, you have to deal with people like the woman in a recent video who screamed racism and white privilege at a flight attendant who needed to get past her.

According to Fox News, the incident occurred on a Sprint Airlines flight that had just landed in Sacramento, California. The woman was waiting to use the bathroom when the flight attendant had to get by her to disarm a door.

Apparently that was too much for the woman, who accused the flight attendant of antagonizing her and wanting her to go to jail. She claimed the woman had white privilege.

“You don’t have privilege over me,” the woman said.

“You wait for me to get to my bathroom and have respect for me.”

“You have white privilege and it’s not here, it’s over with, it’s 2020, wake up,” the woman told the flight attendant. “I’m a queen. California.”

“You don’t run America, you run yourself. So get off your little mentality that you’re better than somebody, ’cause you’re not,” she went on.

The flight attendant might not run America, but she does have some authority over the passengers on the plane.

Contrary to the woman’s claims, this incident had nothing to do with white privilege. The flight attendant wasn’t trying to get around the woman because she’s white and the woman is black.

Rather, this was about a woman who felt entitled by her skin color and emboldened by the current political climate to scream “white privilege” at the slightest inconvenience.

It wouldn’t have been too difficult for the woman to simply step out of the way and let the flight attendant pass. Instead, she automatically tried to cry racism.

The flight attendant was literally just trying to do her job.

If anyone was privileged here, it was the woman screaming in the face of a flight attendant and fellow passengers — all without wearing a mask over her mouth and nose, despite the requirements.

This woman is a perfect example of the current problems and divisions in this country. She seems to truly believe she is superior to the flight attendant solely because of the color of her skin. She even called herself a “California queen.”

This woman is not a “queen.” She is the exact opposite of what Martin Luther King Jr., envisioned for this country: She judged the flight attendant based on the color of her skin without any regard for the content of her character.

Her behavior isn’t going to change anyone’s mind. It’s not going to convince anyone that black lives matter or that the country is making progress on racism.

Instead, it’s just going to make people angry and sow further division. That doesn’t benefit anyone.

