SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Woman Says Dog Saved Her Life After She Thought She Was Perfectly Fine

By Kim Davis
Published October 14, 2019 at 6:35am
Print

Shauna Darcy, a young woman from Australia, credits her service dog, Ruby, with saving her life by detecting an undiagnosed heart disease that threatened to take her owner’s life.

Darcy relies on Ruby, an American Staffordshire Terrier, to get her safely and confidently through each day.

Darcy lives with chronic anxiety, depression and agoraphobia, but having Ruby around has made a positive difference in Darcy’s day-to-day life.

View this post on Instagram

Hooman please buy me all the treats ❤️ ———————————————————————————– Follow our pawtners 🐾 @secretlifeofrex @the_little_staffy_nala @chillieandharley @k9andfeline @indieandpepper @holly_assistancedog @e_and_albus @service_bee_bumble @assistance.dog.lucky @bijouxthebee @lilyservicecavoodle @jasper_servicepup @workingk9_lucy @assistance_dog_gypsy @tankandblazethestaffies @yoyothetri @alice_the_diabeticalertdog @luci_and_thediabetic —————————————————————————— Check out our shop! @rubyandcodesigns —————————————————————————— #psychiatricassistancedog #assistancedog #assistancedogsofinsta #assistancedogsaustralia #assistancedogsofinstagram #staffyservicedog #americanstaffordshire #ADIT #sdit #staffy #staffiesofig #amstaffy #staffyservicedog #bluestaffy #blueamstaffy #americanstaffordshireterrier #melbournedogs #potssyndromeawareness #ownertrainedassistancedog #cardiacalert #cardiacalertdogs #eds #ehlersdanlossyndrome #zebra

A post shared by Ruby (@incredibullruby) on

From the beginning, it seemed Ruby was extremely adept at noticing every detail of her young owner’s health and wellbeing.

TRENDING: Anti-Trump Mob Attacks Supporters Leaving Minneapolis Rally, Waves Communist Flag

“While she was training to be a service dog I noticed that she started picking up on changes in my heart rate and would act funny — for example, paw at me, try to get my attention, get on top of me, etc.,” Darcy told The Dodo.

View this post on Instagram

Guyssss mum got her new car!! 🚗 She decked out the boot just for me! ———————————————————————————– Follow our pawtners 🐾 @secretlifeofrex @the_little_staffy_nala @chillieandharley @k9andfeline @indieandpepper @holly_assistancedog @e_and_albus @service_bee_bumble @assistance.dog.lucky @bijouxthebee @lilyservicecavoodle @jasper_servicepup @workingk9_lucy @assistance_dog_gypsy @tankandblazethestaffies @yoyothetri @alice_the_diabeticalertdog @luci_and_thediabetic —————————————————————————— Check out our shop! @rubyandcodesigns —————————————————————————— #psychiatricassistancedog #assistancedog #assistancedogsofinsta #assistancedogsaustralia #assistancedogsofinstagram #staffyservicedog #americanstaffordshire #ADIT #sdit #staffy #staffiesofig #amstaffy #staffyservicedog #bluestaffy #blueamstaffy #americanstaffordshireterrier #melbournedogs #potssyndromeawareness #ownertrainedassistancedog #cardiacalert #cardiacalertdogs #eds #ehlersdanlossyndrome #zebra

A post shared by Ruby (@incredibullruby) on

Ruby’s persistent concern for Darcy prompted the unsuspecting owner to visit her doctor. Through a series of tests, Darcy was diagnosed with a rare condition called vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects the blood vessels in the body, including the heart.

Symptoms can also include lightheadedness and fainting, but thanks to Ruby, Darcy is never alone when she does faint.

“When I pass out she gets on top of me and applies all her pressure on me and licks my hands and face until I come around,” Darcy said.

View this post on Instagram

Mum's not doing good 😔 ———————————————————————————– Follow our pawtners 🐾 @secretlifeofrex @the_little_staffy_nala @chillieandharley @k9andfeline @indieandpepper @holly_assistancedog @e_and_albus @service_bee_bumble @assistance.dog.lucky @bijouxthebee @lilyservicecavoodle @jasper_servicepup @workingk9_lucy @assistance_dog_gypsy @tankandblazethestaffies @yoyothetri @alice_the_diabeticalertdog @luci_and_thediabetic —————————————————————————— Check out our shop! @rubyandcodesigns —————————————————————————— #psychiatricassistancedog #assistancedog #assistancedogsofinsta #assistancedogsaustralia #assistancedogsofinstagram #staffyservicedog #americanstaffordshire #ADIT #sdit #staffy #staffiesofig #amstaffy #staffyservicedog #bluestaffy #blueamstaffy #americanstaffordshireterrier #melbournedogs #potssyndromeawareness #ownertrainedassistancedog #cardiacalert #cardiacalertdogs #eds #ehlersdanlossyndrome #zebra

A post shared by Ruby (@incredibullruby) on

In early October, while Darcy was feeling perfectly healthy, Ruby suddenly began to display the same behaviors she previously had shown to indicate that something was wrong with Darcy.

Though Darcy did not feel ill, she believed her dog’s sense of urgency and called an ambulance. Ruby was right, as Darcy’s health quickly took a frightening turn for the worse.

“It turns out my heart was going into atrial fibrillation,” Darcy said. “By the time the paramedics came, I was in pain and barely conscious.”

RELATED: Veteran Sobs When He's Reunited with Dogs After Being Forced To Surrender Them While in Hospital

Darcy was rushed to the hospital, with Ruby by her side. In a heartwarming photo, Ruby was seen laying on the hospital bed beside her sick owner, unwilling to budge until Darcy was recovered.

Ruby quickly became a star at the hospital, credited with saving her owner’s life on that day. Darcy and Ruby already had a tight bond, but now, the bond is even deeper.

“I wouldn’t be alive without her,” Darcy said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Woman Says Dog Saved Her Life After She Thought She Was Perfectly Fine
Model Shares Heartbreaking Image of Face After Being Attacked by Acid
Woman Referred to As 'Miracle Worker' After Helping Paralyzed Rescue Dogs Walk Again
Kroger Donates $500,000 Facility to Competitor so Community Won't Be Left Without a Grocery Store
Group of Kids Grab Bikes and Help Police Find Missing 97-Year-Old Woman with Dementia
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×