Woman Shot at Capitol Was 14-Year USAF Vet, Huge Trump Supporter

The woman who died after being shot in the incursion at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was a 14-year Air Force veteran with a husband who was described as a “strong supporter of President Trump,” according to a report from KUSI-TV in San Diego.

According to the report, Ashli Babbit “served four tours with the US Air Force” and was “a high level security official throughout her time in service.”

“Her husband says she was a strong supporter of President Trump, and was a great patriot to all who knew her,” KUSI reported.

The report said she “owned a business with her husband” who “did not come to DC” with her.

BREAKING: Family confirms woman shot & killed at Capitol is Ashli Babbit. She owned a business in San Diego w/ her huband who did not come to DC. “I really dont know why she decided to do this,” her mother-in-law tells me. Police have not confirmed circumstances of shooting pic.twitter.com/OOYpNWpMLg — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 7, 2021

TRENDING: Pro-Trump January 6 Rally on Capitol Hill Promises To Be 'Wild' Time

According to D.C. police officials, “at approximately 2:46 p.m., protesters breached fencing along the Capitol grounds” and confronted officers.

They “attempted to gain access to the House room, which was still in session.”

“They were confronted by plainclothes Capitol police officers, at which time, one Capitol police officer discharged their service weapon, striking an adult female,” a police spokesman said.

“After all lifesaving efforts failed, she was pronounced deceased.”

1.6.21 Chief Contee and @MayorBowser provide situational updates https://t.co/Pk5yfs302D — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021

According to Fox News, the woman was unarmed.

RELATED: Twitter Takes Major Action Against Trump's Message to Rioters

On his Fox News show Tuesday night, host Tucker Carlson noted that “political violence begets political violence.”

“That is always true,” Carlson said. “It is an iron law; it never changes.

“And we have to be against that. No matter who commits the violence or under what pretext. No matter how many self-assured demagogues assure us violence is justified or necessary, as they have been assuring us, lying to us for the past six months.”

And make no mistake, they have been.

Remember when this was all right? Here, let me give you a refresher from Vox, with two headlines, one from the summer and another from Wednesday:

Or perhaps The New York Times:

Guys. pic.twitter.com/PqsPCuECKj — James Lindsay, king of your mom (@ConceptualJames) January 7, 2021

Unarmed victim, protester, police could have presumably taken her down — right?

Well, wrong — we don’t know the situation, and that’s the problem. But this has long been the position that liberals have taken.

What we know, however, is that Babbit was part of a group that created an incursion in the Capitol while Congress was in session and posed a threat — if not to Capitol police then to others inside.

What police did was probably justified. Those on the left will no doubt agree.

Now let’s see them do this with every individual who does something similar. If they refuse, they ought to be held accountable.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.