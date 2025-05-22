Share
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters, is seen from a commercial airliner as it files over the CIA campus in Langley, Va., July 24, 2023.
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters, is seen from a commercial airliner as it files over the CIA campus in Langley, Va., July 24, 2023. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Photo)

Woman Shot in 'Security Incident' at CIA Headquarters

 By Jack Davis  May 22, 2025 at 9:41am
A woman was shot and wounded early Thursday in what is being described as a “security incident” at the CIA’s Virginia headquarters.

The incident took place at about 4 a.m., according to CNN.

“There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters,” a CIA representative said, according to CBS.

“The main gate is currently closed until further notice. Additional details will be made available as appropriate,” the representative said.

Fairfax County Police Department officers “responded to the 900 block of Dolley Madison Blvd in McLean to assist CIA Police with traffic control following a non-fatal shooting on CIA property,” a representative said in a statement, according to Newsweek.

According to NBC, which cited “two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the incident,” the driver crashed into the gate.

The driver was identified as Monia Spadaro, 27.

The driver was being treated for gunshot wounds.

NBC reported that police are investigating whether the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Spadaro has a 2021 DUI conviction on her record, NBC reported, citing Arlington General District Court.

NBC reported that officials do not see any connection between the incident at the CIA and the shooting of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington on Wednesday night.

In March, an incident took place outside the main gate, according to Newsweek.

A standoff took place after an armed man made threats at the gate of the CIA’s headquarters.

The man eventually surrendered to police.

According to WJLA-TV, no shots were ever fired in that incident and no one was injured.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
