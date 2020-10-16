Liberal Twitter has spoken, and it wants the head of the #RedMaskLady.

On conservative Twitter, meanwhile, she’s a new star.

Who is #RedMaskLady, you may ask? That’s the nickname that’s being given to a woman who sat behind President Donald Trump during his Thursday town hall on NBC and fervently agreed with what he was saying, nodding along as he made many of his points.

Here’s the woman giving her assent to Trump’s case for a second term:

The star of the Trump town hall was the woman sitting over Trump’s shoulder It’s excellent to have a black woman nodding in agreement and showing support for Trump as he gets attacked by a hostile leftist pic.twitter.com/2XVzbn1v6a — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2020

“We have the strongest economy in the world. We closed it up,” the president said.

“We are coming around the corner. The vaccines are coming out soon, and our economy is strong. We are at a level with jobs like we’ve never been before. We’ve rebuilt our military. We’ve rebuilt our borders. We had no borders. We had no nothing. We’ve rebuilt so much,” he added.

“We’ve given you the greatest tax cut in the history of our country. Greatest regulation cut, equally as important. And we created new levels of jobs that nobody thought was possible. And next year is going to be better than ever before.”

The moderator for the event was Savannah Guthrie, who — surprise of surprises — wasn’t necessarily a fount of warmth toward the president. Not that a moderator of a town hall ought to be, mind you. The atmosphere in Biden’s town halls, however, is such that you wouldn’t be surprised if the moderator got up and hugged Joe halfway through the event.

#RedMaskLady probably wasn’t the hug-Joe type — as seen in this clip where she nodded along while Trump noted he’s been denouncing white supremacy for years.

👀 Voter behind President Trump (on the right) nods along as he reminds Guthrie that he has been denouncing white supremacy for years. She gets it! #TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/jwC60Q8QZV — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2020

This came during a contentious part of the town hall where Guthrie intimated Trump wouldn’t denounce white supremacy.

“I’ve denounced white supremacy — for years — but you always do it,” Trump said, referring to the assumption he hadn’t done so.

“You always start off with the question. You didn’t ask Joe Biden, whether or not he denounces antifa. I watched him on the same basic show with Lester Holt, and he was asking questions like Biden was a child,” Trump continued.

“Well, so this is a little bit of a dodge,” Guthrie responded.

“So, are you ready? Are you … Wait. Are you listening? I denounce white supremacy,” Trump responded.

But, no, we continued on this: “Do you feel, it feels sometimes you’re hesitant to do so, like you wait a beat,” Guthrie said.

“Hesitant? Here we go again,” Trump replied. “In fact, my people came, ‘I’m sure they’ll ask you the white supremacy question.’ I denounce white supremacy.”

So, again, we have a star on conservative Twitter. Pundits Dan Bongino and Steven Crowder were among those celebrating her:

She has an open invite to come on my show anytime. https://t.co/6ShF4AuqFr — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 16, 2020

The black woman nodding in agreement with President Trump is everything right now… pic.twitter.com/OLp0jHCDG5 — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) October 16, 2020

Whoever this woman is nodding her head – we stand with her! pic.twitter.com/By1TJf0uy8 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 16, 2020

She may be everything and you may stand with her, but you might want to stand in front of any identifying features she may have:

Who can unmask the nodding #RedMaskWoman behind #TrumpTownHall? How did they plant someone right there? pic.twitter.com/xnKkJvpw2b — Graham Hunter (@GrahamRHunter) October 16, 2020

You know, if you’re going to plant someone in the audience behind your candidate, she should not be such an obvious plant that she becomes a meme on social media within minutes — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

That being said, it seems she either wanted to be unmasked or it didn’t take long for the internet to track her down. It turns out she once ran as a pro-Trump U.S. House candidate, which apparently makes her a plant:

She’s no voter she ran for congress as a Republican. Totally planted pic.twitter.com/OEeLkCDNyt — LikeAVirgil 🔴🇪🇺 (@virgil_like) October 16, 2020

Here’s the problem with that kind of outrage, though: This wasn’t one of those town halls with “undecided” voters.

Guthrie made it clear at the beginning that “this audience looks a bit like America, it’s divided. Some here voted for the president in 2016 and plan to again, some support Joe Biden, and some say they are truly undecided.”

She isn’t one of them. According to the Miami Herald, Mayra Joli is an immigration attorney and former beauty queen who ran as an independent two years ago in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, garnering 2.5 percent of the vote. (Democrat Donna Shalala, who was the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services under the Clinton administration, won the seat.)

In a video Joli posted to Facebook after the event finished, she showed herself interacting with the president.

“We have your back! You see, you see you are the best,” Joli said.

“Where are you from?” Trump said.

“I’m from the Dominican Republic, but I’m American, I’m an American,” Joli responded.

And now she’s one of the most loathed women on the left and lionized viral figures on the right.

One would guess she doesn’t mind, even if most people know her simply as #RedMaskLady.

