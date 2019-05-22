Woman in Stolen RV with Dogs Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Ends Up in Custody

A drunk driving suspect is in custody after she drove a stolen RV and led police on a dangerous high-speed chase in southern California on Tuesday.

The RV’s passenger side was shredded as the vehicle crashed into at least six cars during the chase, KABC-TV reported Wednesday.

The vehicle also crashed into a tree. One of the two dogs in the RV also jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, but appeared to be fine, as the woman weaved the lanes.

The driver — Julie Ann Rainbird of Winnetka, according to KABC — then collided with a Sedan at an intersection in Tarzana, California, leaving the man driving the Sedan with a punctured lung and six broken ribs.

She also left two other people injured when she crashed into their vehicle, according to KABC.

Law enforcement tackled the woman once she got out of her vehicle and tried to jump a fence.

A second dog stayed by the woman’s side as the animal led a trail of bloody paw prints. The injured dog was sent to a veterinarian, while animal control recovered the first dog that leaped during the chase, KABC reported.

Rainbird was also taken to a hospital to treat injuries.

She was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. The woman is expected to face driving under the influence, felony evading and felony hit-and-run charges, according to KABC.

Tarzana is a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol had not immediately responded to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

