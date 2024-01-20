A Brooklyn woman who reportedly admitted in court documents that she hit a New York City police officer with her vehicle on Wednesday has said it was no accident.

Sahara Dula, 24, was arrested after an incident in which the black Lexus she purportedly was driving hit a police officer who had been telling her she was driving in the wrong lane.

“I told the cop I wanted to go straight, and he wouldn’t move, so I hit him,” court papers quote Dula as saying to investigators, according to the New York Post.

“I did it on purpose,’’ Dula said.

According to court documents, Dula said“F–k these cops! He wouldn’t move!’’

Police said the woman also said, “It’s a lesson to him, and hopefully he doesn’t want to be a cop anymore.”

NEW: New York City driver intentionally plows her car into an NYPD officer, telling authorities she wanted to teach him a “lesson.” This is what happens when you convince people that cops are the enemy. Terrible. Sahara Dula, who is a criminal justice graduate, was driving the… pic.twitter.com/AYU1Cr2DSS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2024

The officer was identified as Ruchiran Dias, according to WPIX-TV. Dias suffered a broken leg as well as multiple bruises, WNBC-TV reported.

Is violence against police increasing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1703 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

Video of the incident shows a police officer approaching the Lexus as it was going the wrong way on Park Avenue. Police were in the area in an unrelated incident that involved a robbery at a high-end clothing store, according to the New York Post.

The vehicle lurches forward and hits the officer, sending him rolling off the hood of the car and onto the pavement.

Dula has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, and operating a vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and reckless driving, the Post reported, citing court documents.

Dula “admitted to smoking marijuana,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Lucy Shephard said in court on Friday.

The suspect has been jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said Dias was “knocked … straight to the ground,” according to WPIX.

“He could have been killed. We believe she tried to kill him,” Hendry said, indicating he would have liked to have seen a charge of attempted murder filed against Dula.

“It’s clear she tried to mow down a New York City police officer,” Hendry said. “The criminal justice system is broken.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.