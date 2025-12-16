Woman Targeted with Chemical Attack After Leaving Church Christmas Event

A 46-year-old Georgia woman was severely injured when a walk in a Savannah park ended in agony after she was doused with a chemical that left her with severe burns.

Ashley Wasielewski went for a walk in Savannah’s Forsyth Park on Dec. 10 after going to a Christmas program at a nearby church. As she walked, she was attacked with a corrosive chemical, her son, Westley Wasielewski, said, according to the Associated Press.

Burns cover about half her body, he said, including her scalp, face, hands, and legs. The substance melted a key fob in his mother’s pocket, he said.

“We don’t know who did it,” he said. “She doesn’t have any enemies. She is a friend to everyone.”

Connor Milam, a friend of the victim, said the victim had a sense of someone behind her, turned, and had a substance poured on her.

“She was instantly like, ‘Why are you pouring water on me?’ And then her skin started to burn,” Milam told the Associated Press. “She looked down, and her pants were starting to burn off her body. She started screaming.”

Please repost this. This happened in my area. This woman named Ashley Wasielewski was in Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia. A random man poured acid onto her head. They have not caught him yet. Let’s figure out who this man is. pic.twitter.com/rtN7MtIipB — Maga Mutt🐾🇺🇸 (@TheMagaMutt) December 14, 2025

Savannah police are still seeking the individual involved in the incident.

Karen Oddi, a friend of the victim, said Wasielewski will not have hair in the areas where her head was burned, according to WTOC-TV.

“We should be able to walk the streets and not think that someone is going to pour some corrosive substance, let’s call it acid, on our bodies and maim us and give us a lifelong, you know, battle,” Oddi said.

Oddi said Wasielewski is not someone that anyone would hate enough to attack.

“But if you could meet Ashley, I’m telling you, this girl is… She is just an incredible human being who would do anything for anyone. And so that’s what’s so hard to wrap your mind around,” Oddi said.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson called the attack “an absolutely horrific incident” in a post on Facebook. He also released an image of a person of interest to police.

🚨🇺🇸 SAVANNAH WOMAN SET ON FIRE WITH CHEMICALS… NO ARREST, NO HEADLINES She was walking near Forsyth Park when someone came up behind her and poured a chemical on her. Not pushed, not punched… poured acid. Clothes melted. Skin burned. Screams loud enough to bring… https://t.co/dD7gPSpPiz pic.twitter.com/WpUacrJ9C4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 12, 2025

“Let me be clear: this kind of violence has no place in Savannah. Our Police Department is treating this case with the highest urgency,” he wrote.

“Detectives are actively investigating the motive and circumstances, and while this attack is deeply troubling, there is currently no information indicating a broader or ongoing threat to the public,” he added, noting that police patrols have been increased in the city’s parks.

“Please stay aware of your surroundings, report suspicious activity, travel with others when possible, and use well-lit areas at night. SPD’s enhanced patrol presence is intended to support that safety,” he wrote.

