A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man has been arrested after an OnlyFans model reported being stalked in her home in New Hampshire.

Mauricio Damian Guerrero, 20, has been charged with four counts of burglary after breaking into her home and hiding in her attic, according to the Somersworth Police Department in New Hampshire, NBC News reported.

According to police, the woman was filmed without her consent as she slept naked.

The woman said she met Guerrero, who is from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, via her account on OnlyFans, a social media platform. She said she gave him her address because he wanted to buy her a TV and fireplace.

She said he “seemed nice at first” and told police that at first she did not want to meet him, but he was “very pushy,” according to NBC.

The woman said her keys disappeared at one point, then reappeared, but she brushed off the incident. Police said the keys were taken and duplicated after her house was burglarized.

The woman, who has a young child, told police that unusual events – such as a door or window open – had been taking place shortly before Guerrero’s arrest.

Eventually, she checked her attic and found food, headphones and a cup with urine in it, according to an affidavit, per PhillyVoice. She said that one day, she awoke to find Guerrero staring at her from the hallway.

On the day he was taken into custody, Feb. 9, police arrested Guerrero at the woman’s home when he climbed out of the attic onto the roof.

Police said in addition to videos of the woman in bed, she was photographed, including some pictures in which the sheets on her bed had been lifted. The woman told police her child was asleep in bed with her when she was filmed.

Underwear also was found in Guerrero’s car, police said, according to PhillyVoice.

Police said Guerrero told them that the woman, identified only as NR, “wanted a man to be obsessed with her and stalk her.”

During interviews with authorities, Guerrero allegedly admitted that he broke into the woman’s home to retrieve the fireplace, TV and other personal items.

Guerrero was freed on $2,500 bail. His bail conditions ban him from entering New Hampshire or contacting the woman, and he must wear a tracking bracelet.

Deputy Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod had wanted Guerrero held in jail, according to WMUR-TV.

“He was released with pretty strict bail conditions. But it is an ongoing concern of ours, the safety of the victim during the pendency of this case, so that is why we asked for him to be held pending trial,” Garod said.

