Woman to Cops: ‘You Have To Take Me Back and Let Me Get My Heads’

A woman suspected of decapitating her boyfriend reportedly told cops when they arrested her “you have to take me back and let me get my heads.”

Mercer County, West Virginia, prosecutors charged 41-year-old Roena Cheryl Mills for the Easter Sunday murder of 29-year-old Bo Allen White after police found part of his decapitated body near where she was arrested, WOWK TV reported.

Police found Mills covered in blood, a knife in her right pocket and wearing a glove on one hand, hanging around outside a house in Lerona, West Virginia, according to a criminal complaint.

Mills had been wandering the woods near a residence where someone called in the suspicious behavior.

Mills gave officers a fake name and said the blood was from a cut on her finger then changed her story and said she was attacked and pushed into a glass door, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

She appeared inebriated, was staring off into the distance, and kept conversing with someone she called “daddy,” the deputies said.

The cops arrested Mills when she became combative, according to reports.

“You have to take me back and let me get my heads,” Mills allegedly told cops once she was in their cruiser.

Later April 1, police received reports of a murder at a different residence and found White’s decapitated body inside.

The head, however, was located in the woods near where police first picked up Mills.

“The investigation also revealed that the matching glove for the one that the accused was wearing when initially arrested was located in the victim’s bedroom,” the criminal complaint said.

The suspect had talked about killing someone, employees at the Southern Regional Jail, where Mills was held, told investigators. Mills and his son had been dating, White’s father told police.

“We do not know if he was killed by the beheading or if he expired before that. That determination will have to be made by the medical examiner,” Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said.

Prosecutors put a media freeze on the story until a Monday panel found Mills to be mentally capable to stand trial, WV Metro News reported.

While Mills is currently charged with second degree murder, a grand jury considering her case in June could also charge her with first degree murder for premeditation.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

