Woman Tries To Find Rescuer After She Was Abandoned in Dumpster as a Baby

In June, a woman named Amanda Jo Jones saw a story that stopped her in her tracks. A newborn, still bloody, had been tossed into a bag and hidden in the woods like litter in Georgia.

Fortunately, the baby was discovered before anything worse happened, and according to WZZM-13, her high-profile story drew many potential adoptive families. Amanda Jones was drawn in, too.

“I saw that baby on TV and wished I could adopt her,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “One less child would grow up feeling abandoned.”

There was another reason Jones found the story so compelling: She herself had been abandoned as an infant in 1983, placed in a dumpster like garbage in a business mall in Atlanta, Georgia. She’s come a long way since then, thanks to some unknown good Samaritan(s) who found her and ensured she was safe.

Her story was on the news, too, and the newspaper clippings were really the only lead she had to decoding her past.

Jones was originally named Jan Winter, for the month and season she was found, by nurses at Northside Hospital. She was then reportedly named Crystal Alicia Fairchild by a set of foster parents who watched over her for the first three months, and then she was adopted by Kay and Wayne, who also adopted another daughter, Stephanie.

“My mom read me a book called ‘The Adopted Family’ and she shared bits of information,” Jones said. “I kept asking questions and by the time I was 6, I understood that my mom didn’t birth me.”

Now 36 and married with kids, Jones is looking for more answers. Earlier in 2019, she took DNA tests to try to find more blood relatives but ultimately hit a wall. In a comment on Facebook, she wrote that she “decided to respect the privacy of those involved who wish not to communicate.”

“I still forgive them and hope some day that they reach out to me and heal from all the secrets and pain,” she admitted. “I cannot imagine how carrying a 36-year-old big secret affects someone mentally and physically.”

In the meantime, she’s trying to find the person or people who rescued her from that dumpster nearly 40 years ago, and she’s circulating a Facebook post in hopes of finding someone who knows something.

“Hi! My name is Amanda Jones,” her post begins. “I am trying to find the person/people who potentially saved my life.”

“I was abandoned as an infant at the Prado Business Mall at 5600 Roswell Rd (in Atlanta/Sandy Springs, GA) in January of 1983. If you have any information, please contact me at babyjanwinter@gmail.com or on FaceBook. Thank You!!!”

“I want to thank whoever found me because they changed so many lives by being in the right place at the right time,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I would like a first-hand account of what happened because it would brighten my life. I’m hoping one person reads this and says, ‘Oh my gosh, there she is!'”

