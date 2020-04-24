Woman Warned Not To Return to Store Wearing Her Incredible Pro-Life Shirt

Conservative pundit Elisha Krauss caused quite a stir when she walked into a store on Thursday donning a pro-life T-shirt emblazoned with the message, “Women’s Rights Begin in the Womb.”

This slogan is a simple, common-sense statement affirming the right to life for female babies in the womb, cleverly challenging the narrative that abortion is only about the pregnant woman’s rights.

But a security guard at Gelson’s Market in Van Nuys, California, apparently considered the slogan to be fighting words, and told Krauss not to come back into the store wearing the T-shirt because it could possibly incite violence.

The Daily Wire contributor and podcaster shared her ordeal on Twitter.

“Was just asked by the security guy at the @gelsonsmarkets on Van Nuys to ‘next time don’t enter the market wearing a shirt that’s controversial’ and I asked why. He said he didn’t want to be responsible for a fight and I said, ‘you’re not responsible for what happens to me … I am.'”

The security guard apparently disagreed.

“He said ‘just don’t wear such a controversial shirt next time.’ I said no one seemed bothered and no one commented. He waved me off. No one commented. I socially distanced. I wore a mask. I had Lysol wipe in my hand.”

Krauss then shared a photo of the offending garment:

Was just asked by the security guy at the @gelsonsmarkets on Van Nuys to “next time don’t enter the market wearing a shirt that’s controversial” and I asked why. He said he didn’t want to be responsible for a fight and I said, “you’re not responsible for what happens to me… — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) April 23, 2020

By her own account, Krauss followed every safety procedure for social distancing and only raised the ire of the security guard, no one else, with her T-shirt.

The shirt contained neither profanity nor anything graphic, and simply made the true statement that female babies in the womb have, or at least should have, the right to life in utero.

Nevertheless, in an instance of what leftists would normally describe as mansplaining, this security guard took it upon himself to assess Krauss’ wardrobe selection and decide that he had to protect her from her own choice.

Oddly enough, he felt justified to order Krauss to censor herself if she ever returned to the store. He was essentially expressing his opinion on abortion, despite the fact that pro-abortion advocates are always telling men they have no right to an opinion on the matter since they can’t get pregnant.

It is hardly a stretch to imagine that a woman wearing a shirt with the pro-abortion slogan “My Body, My Choice” would not have been similarly stopped and schooled on her apparel.

The worst part of his assumption is the illogical idea that when conservatives oppose something so awful and barbaric as the maiming and killing of children in the womb, their opposition to the bloodbath is the real scandal.

To the supermarket’s credit, when Live Action reached out for comment, the company issued a statement apologizing for the security guard’s behavior and promising that he would never be assigned to that store again.

“We would like to sincerely apologize to Ms. Krauss for the completely inappropriate comment made to her by the third-party security guard at the Sherman Oaks location,” the statement said.

“The guard in question was immediately replaced and the guard company was contacted to ensure that the guard in question is never assigned to work at any Gelson’s locations ever again. Gelson’s hires guards to guarantee the safety of its customers and to ensure that COVID19 rules and restrictions such as the wearing of masks and social distancing are adhered to.”

The sad fact is that while Krauss and her pro-life T-shirt presumably went through the rest of the day without inciting violence, babies continued to die a violent death in abortion mills around the country.

That, of course, is the real violence the security guard should have been worried about.

