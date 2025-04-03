Share
Commentary

Woman Whose False Rape Accusation Sent Man to Jail Gets Dealt Justice

 By Bryan Chai  April 3, 2025 at 9:15am
One of the most sinister and under-discussed aspects of the modern rise of leftism involves men.

No, we’re not talking about those guys. They already get plenty of attention — for better and mostly for worse.

We’re talking about a concept: misandry.

Largely pushed — both overtly and tacitly — by humorless, far-left feminists, misandry (best summarized as an overt hatred for men) has slowly and surely seeped into the culture to the point of normalization.

It was perhaps best crystallized when the #MeToo movement and its sub-hashtag of #BelieveAllWomen first went global in 2017 following the highly-publicized sexual assault accusations against, and subsequent trial of, Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

To be clear, Weinstein is a lecherous creep who deserves everything coming to him.

Weinstein was found to have used his position of power to manipulate and coerce aspiring Hollywood starlets, and it goes without saying that that’s abhorrent.

But the aftershock of the Weinstein bombs have yielded results nearly as egregious. The relatively simple manner in which a Hollywood titan was completely taken down gave enormous power to accusers, who are often women in these situations. And because what Weinstein did was so contemptible, that gave mostly women an incredibly damning and powerful arrow in their societal quiver.

The mere allegation of sexual assault or harassment is enough to torpedo any man’s reputation, regardless of how much evidence there is or isn’t.

It became too easy — and therefore, tempting — for women to weaponize everything about #MeToo to try and take down men for nothing more than sport or malice.

And men are the ones who usually pay the price, just like the innocent man in Pennsylvania who spent a month prison based on a false rape report.

According to WPVI-TV, this man was accused by 20-year-old Anjela Urumova. She falsely accused the man of attempting to rape and kidnap her in a parking lot in April 2024. Urumova claimed that the man pulled her pants down and punched her in the face, before she was able to flee.

The man was eventually charged with multiple felonies and spent 31 days in prison.

And in January, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, Urumova admitted it was all a ruse. What a witch. Police conveniently noticed inconsistencies in Urumova’s account after the damage had already been done to the true victim in this crime.

“Not only did this targeted false report impact the victim and his family in unimaginable ways, but there is also a profound ripple effect,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. “A crime like this can shatter the community’s confidence in the system. It can jeopardize prosecutions of legitimate crimes of sexual violence.”

She added: “The prosecution and sentence of this defendant for a malicious false report demonstrates that this will not be tolerated.”

Urumova now faces 45 days to 23 months in prison. She has also been sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to take a mental evaluation.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy noted, “In this case, she targeted an innocent man and accused him of one of the worst crimes a person can be accused of.”

Yeah, she did. And your brilliant department fell for it. Why? Oh right, because we were very recently conditioned to always believe all women. What a sick joke.

And where’s the national outrage? A man was literally unjustly imprisoned for an entire month because a woman “targeted” him and sullied his reputation.

Did Anjela Urumova receive a fitting sentence for her crimes?

Again, normalizing misandry has these sorts of chilling effects. The establishment media can’t cover this man’s horrific plight because something-something girl power.

Thankfully, justice prevailed in this case, but how many cases have there been where it hasn’t? If the answer is anything more than zero, misandry is still alive, well, and thriving in this country.

And that’s not discussed enough.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




