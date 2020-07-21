Woman and Young Boy Walk Into Alligator Pit at Zoo To Retrieve Wallet

A woman entered a zoo enclosure filled with alligators at the Safari North Wildlife Park in Brainerd, Minnesota, with a young boy to retrieve her wallet from the pit, TMZ reported.

The woman poked and prodded at the alligators with a long stick as her boy wandered along the interior of the pen.

Bystanders and children from the viewing perch looked on, warning the two that they’d get bitten by the alligator if they didn’t exit the enclosure quickly.

Eventually, the woman tossed several pebbles at the alligators, who were swimming in the pond, to distract them away from her pink wallet which was floating near a wooden platform on the shore.

She was able to successfully retrieve her wallet.

“She went INSIDE the enclosure to get it as well as her child,” Ashlynn Curtis, who witnessed the incident, wrote on Facebook.

“Meanwhile shes screaming at him that it’s fault. This was honestly the craziest thing I have ever seen.”

The Safari North Wildlife Park hasn’t commented on the incident.

According to their website, their mission is, “to promote conservation and preservation through safe, affordable, and memorable experiences with a quality recreational and educational environment dedicated to wildlife care and conservation.”

Neither the woman nor the child was hurt in the incident.

