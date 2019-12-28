After Woman's Tragic Murder, Cops Created Christmas Parade To Comfort Her Grieving Son

Police officers from Massachusetts rallied around a 4-year-old boy whose mother was murdered last month, giving him Christmas gifts and a special parade in his honor.

This will be Jaiden’s first Christmas without his mother, Kelsey Clifford.

Clifford, 26, was found dead on Nov. 11 in Athol, Massachusetts, Fox News reported, with one arrest made in connection with her death.

Jaiden, who goes by JJ, has moved in with his grandparents as he copes with the confusion and grief of losing his mother at such a young age.

After learning that the boy has an adorable obsession with police officers, multiple police departments across the state came together to give JJ an incredible Christmas memory.

TRENDING: Ex-FBI Analyst Sentenced to Jail for Hacking Private Email To Protect Mueller

“This is a very trying time for him and his family,” the Leominster Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Jaiden is a HUGE fan of the police and being from Leominster we sprang into action to deliver some holiday cheer.”

Police officers lined up in their patrol cars and paraded down the street, just for JJ. Then, they unloaded gifts for the boy, including a brand-new bicycle.

“We were happy to make a Christmas wish come true for a Leominster boy today,” the Fitchburg Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Photos showed the line of patrol cars that participated in the parade as well as JJ posing with his new gifts and police officer friends. He wore a huge smile, no doubt feeling special to have the full attention of the officers he so admires.

“The Fitchburg Police along with multiple Police Departments met today in Leominster to visit with JJ to give him a special gift this holiday season,” the department wrote.

While nothing can take away the pain of losing a parent, JJ has the confidence of knowing an entire police force is in his corner, rooting for him.

“A parade of police cars and police officers visited with him today,” the department wrote. “Special thanks to Vincent Pusateri II, Esquire, City Solicitor for the City of Fitchburg for donating a bicycle and the Police Officers who purchased gifts.”

RELATED: Meet the Four-Legged Heroes Who Saved Lives in 2019

The officers know that JJ and his family have a difficult season ahead, and hoped to spread some holiday cheer.

“This will be a day that Jaiden will never forget,” wrote the Leominster Police Department, “and neither will we.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.