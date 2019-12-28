SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

After Woman's Tragic Murder, Cops Created Christmas Parade To Comfort Her Grieving Son

By Kim Davis
Published December 28, 2019 at 12:32am
Print

Police officers from Massachusetts rallied around a 4-year-old boy whose mother was murdered last month, giving him Christmas gifts and a special parade in his honor.

This will be Jaiden’s first Christmas without his mother, Kelsey Clifford.

Clifford, 26, was found dead on Nov. 11 in Athol, Massachusetts, Fox News reported, with one arrest made in connection with her death.

Jaiden, who goes by JJ, has moved in with his grandparents as he copes with the confusion and grief of losing his mother at such a young age.

After learning that the boy has an adorable obsession with police officers, multiple police departments across the state came together to give JJ an incredible Christmas memory.

TRENDING: After Biden Claims He's in Debt and Unemployed, Court Finds His $2.5 Mil Hollywood Home

“This is a very trying time for him and his family,” the Leominster Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Jaiden is a HUGE fan of the police and being from Leominster we sprang into action to deliver some holiday cheer.”

Police officers lined up in their patrol cars and paraded down the street, just for JJ. Then, they unloaded gifts for the boy, including a brand-new bicycle.

“We were happy to make a Christmas wish come true for a Leominster boy today,” the Fitchburg Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Photos showed the line of patrol cars that participated in the parade as well as JJ posing with his new gifts and police officer friends. He wore a huge smile, no doubt feeling special to have the full attention of the officers he so admires.

“The Fitchburg Police along with multiple Police Departments met today in Leominster to visit with JJ to give him a special gift this holiday season,” the department wrote.

While nothing can take away the pain of losing a parent, JJ has the confidence of knowing an entire police force is in his corner, rooting for him.

“A parade of police cars and police officers visited with him today,” the department wrote. “Special thanks to Vincent Pusateri II, Esquire, City Solicitor for the City of Fitchburg for donating a bicycle and the Police Officers who purchased gifts.”

RELATED: Meet the Four-Legged Heroes Who Saved Lives in 2019

The officers know that JJ and his family have a difficult season ahead, and hoped to spread some holiday cheer.

“This will be a day that Jaiden will never forget,” wrote the Leominster Police Department, “and neither will we.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Meet the Four-Legged Heroes Who Saved Lives in 2019
After Woman's Tragic Murder, Cops Created Christmas Parade To Comfort Her Grieving Son
Rescuers Race to Pull Man from Smoking Car, Then Recognize Him as Coworker's Son
Mother Sobs as She Hugs Son She Hasn't Seen in 17 Years
Husband Donates Kidney To Save Wife's Life on Christmas Eve
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×