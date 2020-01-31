Women, Independents Show Landslide Support for Voters Deciding Trump's Fate, Not Impeachment: NRSC Poll

Democrats have hitched their wagons to the impeachment of President Donald Trump and now they have to pay the price for that.

In recent polling by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, respondents showed a propensity for letting the 2020 presidential election decide the president’s fate rather than having him impeached and removed.

The surveys, conducted in the battleground states of Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina, showed that a whopping 62 percent of those surveyed wanted Congress to focus on important issues like health care costs and trade deals rather than the impeachment trial.

More frightening for Democrats is the fact that in Maine, 55 percent of respondents said they believe the president’s fate should be decided in the November elections and not by the Senate. What a novel concept.

It gets even more dicey for progressives as 59 percent of independent voters and 55 percent of women also agreed that the elections should determine the president’s future.

TRENDING: Pelosi Defies Senate’s Authority, Says Even if Senate Votes To Acquit, Trump Won’t Actually Be Acquitted

In the battle for 270 electoral votes, these battleground states are of supreme importance and Democrats are counting women and independents to swing to their side.

“In Maine, which has given the collective media a nosebleed as they attempt to put Susan Collins in a box, 59% of voters agree Congress should focus on top issues instead of impeachment and 55% agree that we should let voters decide in November,” NRSC Executive Director Kevin McLaughlin wrote in announcing the poll results.

“Perhaps most telling, a whopping 62% of independents in Maine say that we should focus on other issues instead of impeachment, and 58% of independents think we should let the voters decide at the ballot box in November,” he wrote.

“And these numbers aren’t unique to Maine. We’ve seen similar numbers in Colorado, North Carolina, Arizona, and other battleground states.

Do you think Democrats have ruined their 2020 chances with impeachment? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (2923 Votes) 1% (35 Votes)

“Across the board, voters recognize this for what it is: a partisan sideshow. 68% say that impeachment ‘is all about politics’ and that ‘Democrats should be more concerned about addressing issues of the day like the cost of health care, fair trade deals and keeping the economy on track,’” he wrote.

Then there are the senators who are in the unenviable position of being Democrats in Trump states like Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Doug Jones of Alabama.

Jones is only in office because he ran against an incredibly flawed candidate in Roy Moore — and the fact that Trump won the state by over 27 points shows it.

If Jones were to vote for removal, he might as well start packing his bags now, and if he, or any other Democrat, chooses not to vote to remove the president, they will give the Trump the power to say his acquittal was bipartisan.

On the flip side, things are looking fantastic for Senate Republicans as low-dollar donations have increased by an incredible 214 percent from the second to third quarter, according to the NRSC.

RELATED: Biden Falls Apart Explaining Why Impeachment Wasn't Partisan Even Though Vote Was Down Party Lines

All in all, with the expected acquittal of the president, impeachment has been an abject failure on every level for the Democrats.

And no one deserves it more.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.