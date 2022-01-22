Share
News

As Women Are Pushed in Front of Subway Trains, NYPD Detain Girl, 9, for Not Showing Vax Card

 By Sabrina Haverty  January 22, 2022 at 11:34am
Share

Crime is surging in the city that never sleeps.

Just a week ago, on Jan. 15, a mentally deranged homeless man pushed a woman to her death in front of a subway train in Times Square — a story that made national news.

A heinous crime — but what is considered a “crime” is also changing.

On Wednesday, six protesters entered the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and refused to show vaccine passports. The five adults in the group were arrested for failing to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate, according to the UK Daily Mail. They are believed to be part of New York Freedom Rally, which has staged vaccine-mandate protests throughout the city.

With the adult protesters was a 9-year-old girl, who was detained by two police officers.

Trending:
Top German Admiral Resigns After Revealing True Thoughts on Putin

At 51 seconds in, the man videoing the occurrence said, “What kind of future do we want for our children? Just because she refused to show her papers,” as they loaded the juvenile into a police vehicle.

The girl was reportedly released two hours later.

In accordance with New York City vaccine requirement, individuals must show proof of vaccination to enter museums and other public venues.

Are you willing to help stop the madness?

Is this the kind of America we want to live in?

One that requires proof of vaccination in order to participate in daily life? Or do we want one that allows the freedom of the individual to make decisions for their personal health?

New York City, a once-inspirational and hope-filled place, is now becoming a desolate wasteland through waves of crime and mass migration out of what were once highly populated, prosperous and vibrant communities.

While many have fled the tyranny of progressive policies in the Big Apple, those who have decided to stay are left to “fight it out” by opposing oppressive requirements.

Many have criticized the use of police resources to enforce a constitutionally questionable mandate while violent crime plagues the city.

Related:
Trump-Appointed Judge Issues Devastating Blow to Biden's Federal Vaccine Mandate

Manhattan’s District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, is only adding to the problem by lessening the offense for certain crimes and not prosecuting others, like resisting arrest. Bragg has also indicated that prosecutors should only seek incarceration as a “last resort.”

Thankfully, there is currently a petition to remove Bragg, which is being spearheaded by Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who was the GOP candidate for mayor last year.

“Newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced via memo that he will not prosecute certain `low-level crimes, all while promising to downgrade criminal charges and to decriminalize crimes such as resisting arrest,” said Giuliani and Sliwa, according to the Post.

“While DA Bragg experiments with dangerous policy, Manhattan’s most vulnerable citizens and business owners remain at risk.”

Saving America is a group effort, involving politicians and We the People alike.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Sabrina Haverty
Contributor, News/Commentary
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.




As Women Are Pushed in Front of Subway Trains, NYPD Detain Girl, 9, for Not Showing Vax Card
Youngkin Proves He Is All Business; Issues 11 Executive Actions on His First Day as Governor
Radical Leftist Vows to 'Recruit and Train' Army 100,000 Strong to Guarantee Dem Victory in 2022
Federal Records Hints at How Bad the Political Diversity Problem Is in Big Tech
US Census Bureau Unveils Troubling Data for Biden, Future of America as Birthrate Plummets
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!