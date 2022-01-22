As Women Are Pushed in Front of Subway Trains, NYPD Detain Girl, 9, for Not Showing Vax Card

Crime is surging in the city that never sleeps.

Just a week ago, on Jan. 15, a mentally deranged homeless man pushed a woman to her death in front of a subway train in Times Square — a story that made national news.

A heinous crime — but what is considered a “crime” is also changing.

On Wednesday, six protesters entered the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and refused to show vaccine passports. The five adults in the group were arrested for failing to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate, according to the UK Daily Mail. They are believed to be part of New York Freedom Rally, which has staged vaccine-mandate protests throughout the city.

With the adult protesters was a 9-year-old girl, who was detained by two police officers.

At 51 seconds in, the man videoing the occurrence said, “What kind of future do we want for our children? Just because she refused to show her papers,” as they loaded the juvenile into a police vehicle.

The girl was reportedly released two hours later.

In accordance with New York City vaccine requirement, individuals must show proof of vaccination to enter museums and other public venues.

Is this the kind of America we want to live in?

One that requires proof of vaccination in order to participate in daily life? Or do we want one that allows the freedom of the individual to make decisions for their personal health?

New York City, a once-inspirational and hope-filled place, is now becoming a desolate wasteland through waves of crime and mass migration out of what were once highly populated, prosperous and vibrant communities.

While many have fled the tyranny of progressive policies in the Big Apple, those who have decided to stay are left to “fight it out” by opposing oppressive requirements.

Many have criticized the use of police resources to enforce a constitutionally questionable mandate while violent crime plagues the city.

Manhattan’s District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, is only adding to the problem by lessening the offense for certain crimes and not prosecuting others, like resisting arrest. Bragg has also indicated that prosecutors should only seek incarceration as a “last resort.”

Thankfully, there is currently a petition to remove Bragg, which is being spearheaded by Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who was the GOP candidate for mayor last year.

“Newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced via memo that he will not prosecute certain `low-level crimes, all while promising to downgrade criminal charges and to decriminalize crimes such as resisting arrest,” said Giuliani and Sliwa, according to the Post.

“While DA Bragg experiments with dangerous policy, Manhattan’s most vulnerable citizens and business owners remain at risk.”

Saving America is a group effort, involving politicians and We the People alike.

