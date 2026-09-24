The unlikelier the scenario, it seems, the more some credulous and desperate people will believe it.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police public information release report, on July 30, an individual posing as Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Eli Heidenreich allegedly scammed two Pennsylvania women out of $1,000.

The incident occurred as two other individuals, 35-year-old Daejon Labrayae Love and 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan, put the finishing touches on what the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon characterized as a similar fraudulent crime spree dating back to February 2022.

In the Pennsylvania case, details remain scarce. The police report simply identified the two alleged victims, a 20-year-old female and a 50-year-old male, as residents of Avella, Pennsylvania.

Love and Chan, however, left a much longer trail of their alleged crimes.

For more than four years, Love allegedly used dating apps to ensnare women in phony romantic relationships. He often posed, for instance, as a real estate investor or a player for the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Chan allegedly posed as Love’s financial advisor.

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According to the FBI’s investigation, the duo falsified electronic communications, touted phony account balances, and even held three-way FaceTime calls to persuade victims of their investments’ legitimacy.

All told, Love and Chan allegedly scammed at least 26 victims out of approximately $1.3 million. Their scheme continued up to their arrest in Idaho on Aug. 24.

Notably, the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, dated Aug. 25, highlighted the Love-Chan investigation as part of a broader Department of Justice effort supporting President Donald Trump’s “Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.”

That effort, according to the press release, uncovered a sophisticated fraud scheme.

In Pennsylvania, on the other hand, the scheme appears to have been less sophisticated and more ironic.

Heidenreich, a 23-year-old rookie running back selected in the 7th round of the 2026 NFL Draft, attended the U.S. Naval Academy.

Furthermore, according to Steelers Depot, the rookie had already secured a key position on Pittsburgh’s special teams. By making him a personal protector on the punt team, the Steelers showed a good deal more “trust” in Heidenreich than the average rookie generally receives.

In other words, Heidenreich has earned the honor that accompanies a military service member. He has also developed a reputation for doing things the right way as a professional.

Even if the two alleged victims knew none of these things about Heidenreich, however, they might have put two and two together in order to detect a scam. According to the team’s website, on July 30 — the date of the alleged incident — Heidenreich and his teammates were busy practicing at training camp in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, more than 90 minutes away from tiny Avella.

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