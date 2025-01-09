The girls at a Christian college are just too rough for a guy to deal with, according to a complaint from a Canadian college that has a transgender basketball player on its women’s team.

After past complaints yielded nothing, Vancouver Island University has now issued a public tantrum targeting Columbia Bible College, according to Fox News.

The Vancouver Island statement alleged that the fella on the team suffered at the hands of Columbia Bible’s coach and players during an Oct. 25 game between the teams.

“Intimidation, harassment, and discrimination have no place in athletics,” the statement read. “VIU stands in full support of our student-athletes and affirms the right of all athletes to compete in an environment that prioritizes their safety and well-being.”

The college wants the Pacific Western Athletic Association not to punish it for refusing to play.

Columbia Bible’s statement called the rival team’s statement “surprising news to us.”

“CBC stands for safe play for all. Accusations that CBC, its coaches, players, and fans are a safety threat are simply untrue and misinformed,” the statement said.

Columbia Bible noted that it had gone so far as to develop a security plan for the presence of a man playing against women when VIU came to town.

“CBC has a reputation for providing a safe environment, however, out of an abundance of caution, CBC in cooperation with PACWEST, developed an event safety plan specifically for these games. We received input from VIU and the Abbotsford Police Department. This plan included extra security among other measures,” the statement read.

VIU player Harriette Mackenzie is very public about being a guy playing with girls and cited chapter and verse of alleged mistreatment in a social media video.

His allegations in the video were that Columbia Bible coach Taylor Clagett “cornered one of our athletic staff and went on a tirade about how I shouldn’t be allowed to play.”

Mackenzie also said he was fouled deliberately.

“I got two-hand chucked to the ground by No. 13 without a play on the ball in sight, then head coach Clagett can be seen applauding in support,” he alleged.

Clagett did not deny the comments but said they were a general comment about men in women’s sports.

Outkick’s Dan Zaksheske took a look at the allegations and found little of substance.

On the allegation of being fouled, he noted that the claim came amid general pushing and shoving for position. As for Clagett applauding, he said nothing more than the routine hand clapping of a coach took place.

The letter VIU released indicated that the Pacific Western Athletic Association had not acted on complaints previously filed by McKenzie, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

“By doing nothing, by saying nothing, by issuing no suspensions or sanctions, your message is clear: you think what happened was OK,” the VIU team wrote in a letter addressed to VIU and PACWEST leadership.

“We need you to know that we are not OK with what happened. We don’t feel safe playing at CBC or with that team so long as coach Claggett is still free to behave the way she did. Your inaction isn’t just disappointing. It has made us and the game less safe,” the letter said.

