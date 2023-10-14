Toxic masculinity belittles women by bullying them into submission. With no room to maneuver in the world of normal men, the toxic fringe has gone woke. When the abnormal few achieve normalcy, they’ve won the race.

Who loses? Women. And when they are lost, so is everyone else.

Early this month in Chicago, two transgender cyclists entered a women’s cycling race and took home gold and silver medals, according to the New York Post.

It isn’t the first time the two have dominated female competitors in cycling competitions. One could even say winning has become normal for them — as long as they play the imposter in the women’s realm.

On October 7, the Chicago CycloCross gold medal winner was Tessa Johnson, 25. Johnson won first place in the Single Speed and Cat Half categories of the women’s race. The silver went to Evelyn Williamson, 30, in the Single Speed contest.

At Chicago’s CycloCross Cup in the women’s SingleSpeed race, the only woman atop the podium was in third place—Allison Zmuda. Transgender cyclists Tessa Johnson and Evelyn Williamson took the TOP TWO spots in the event. Johnson also won first place in the women’s Cat Half, and… pic.twitter.com/Y4zEtnUsXo — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) October 14, 2023

Allison Zmuda — the only actual female on the winner’s podium — took the bronze in the Single Speed race.

After the Lia Thomas transgender swimming debacle — Thomas, a transgender who claims to be a woman, broke records in women’s swimming events — the latest case of men claiming to be women to dominate women’s sports might not seem quite so dramatic.

That’s the what radical leftists want. Normalizing the abnormal undermines traditional values under the guise of moral superiority.

It goes something like this: men who feel like they are women and women who feel they are men have been victimized by the overwhelming majority of biological men and women. How? By being in the biological majority and in doing so setting the standard for biological norms.

How does this victimize the minority who may or may not have been born with chromosomal abnormalities? Because they are in the minority and therefore do not qualify as being biologically normal.

In 2022, Pew Research found that around, “5% of young adults in the U.S. say their gender is different from their sex assigned at birth”. Among U.S. adults in general, about 1.6 percent identify as transgender.

Even it the numbers are ballpark and the number is slightly inflated due to media coverage and societal pressures, it’s easy to see that transgenders have no right to invade women’s sports where — at the very least — 95 percent of the participants are actual females.

They have no right because it isn’t fair. According to the Post, “Records show Williamson has been racing in the women’s category since at least 2017, earning 18 titles.” Eighteen titles in around six years? Not too shabby.

A real champion, right?

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, in 2020 Williamson appears to have entered both the women’s and men’s events at the Sky Express Winter Criterium.

It’s not difficult to predict what happened next. Williamson “won first place racing against women but didn’t place in the men’s race comprised of 40 cyclists.”

Johnson has won more than one victory by entering women’s events as a transgender. He previously competed as a male while riding for Clemson University, according to the Mail.

Still, what’s the big deal? Johnson only won $150 for winning the women’s Cat Half at the Chicago CycloCross. Williamson took a mere $75 in prize money for placing fourth in the event. Small potatoes right?

The CycloCross website says it’s all for fun anyway, so who cares? “If you have found your way to a CCC event to race your bike and hopefully have some fun in the process… then you’re welcome here,” organizers say, according to the Post.

“The CCC has always been first and foremost about fostering a positive and supportive community built around competitive cyclo-cross racing, and that means welcoming and challenging everyone who wants to contribute to the series and make it better,” the website claims.

“Discrimination or harassment of any kind on the basis of race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identification, national origin, sportsball team affiliation, or any other stupid ideas someone comes up with to belittle others will not be tolerated.”

It’s all a lie if “competitive cyclo-cross racing” isn’t fair. If it isn’t fair, it’s not competitive. Attempting to normalize the abnormal — as CCC is obviously trying to do — in a nauseating nod to some ill-formed idea of equity sacrifices athletic excellence on the alter of an impotent wokeness.

Nobody benefits and everybody loses. It’s dehumanizing. And it’s toxic.

A post on X shows how to put things right, “Women need to start boycotting these circuses of toxic masculinity.”

Two Transgender cyclists get gold & silver medals at Chicago women’s race. Tessa Johnson, 25, won first place in the Women’s SingleSpeed and Cat Half. Evelyn Williamson, 30, placed second in the SingleSpeed at the Chicago race. They’ve also beat women in other comps. Women… pic.twitter.com/4poUJhmUMa — EmmaBorosKidd (@EmmaBorosKidd) October 13, 2023

That’s right. The best way to get rid of toxic woke masculinity is to leave them to themselves. If they don’t have women to exploit, they’ll have to play with themselves. How shocking.

