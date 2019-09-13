SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Women's Soccer Fans Erupt with Boos During Military Swearing-In Halftime Ceremony

×
By Joe Setyon
Published September 13, 2019 at 10:56am
Print

A military swearing-in ceremony at a women’s professional soccer game took an unexpected turn Wednesday when the enlistees were asked to “obey the orders of the president of the United States.”

It all went down at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, during halftime of a match between the Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage.

According to The Oregonian, the Thorns organization realized prior to the start of the season that the team would be playing on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, so it scheduled the swearing-in ceremony for newly enlisted members of the armed forces.

At halftime, a large group of servicemen and women came out onto the field to take the Oath of Enlistment.

“I, [insert name] do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the oath reads, according to the U.S. Army website, “that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the president of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”

TRENDING: Nancy Pelosi Abruptly Walks Out of News Conference over Impeachment Questions

Everything went fine until “the president of the United States” was mentioned.

Video taken of the scene, which picks up in the middle of the oath, revealed what happened.

“That I will obey the orders,” the enlistees are told to say, “of the president of the United States.”

At that point, the crowd erupted into loud booing, which lasted for several seconds until the oath was resumed.

It’s not hard to understand why the boos rained down: The enlistees were being told to obey President Donald Trump’s orders, and the anti-Trumpers in the crowd were not having it.

After the enlistees finished the oath, the crowd did cheer for them.

Were the fans out of line in booing?

The Oregonian reported that the incident occurred in the midst of controversy over Major League Soccer’s updated Fan Code of Conduct, which bans political signs.

“Though the National Women’s Soccer League does not have a fan code of conduct, the [MLS’ Portland] Timbers and Thorns organization has enforced the MLS ban on political signage at Thorns games this season as well,” the newspaper reported.

RELATED: NFL Stars Pour Cold Water on the Idea of Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Playing in the NFL

“All of our operational staff for Providence Park games are the same,” the Thorns said in a statement last month.

“Having different rules for different teams creates confusion among staff and for fans alike. We also believe that what is allowed, for those wishing to trumpet opposition to fascism at MLS games, is also a fair and reasonable approach for Thorns and T2 games.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Pence Brings Down the House with Biden Dig: 'Let Me Be Clear, I Am the Vice President'
Women's Soccer Fans Erupt with Boos During Military Swearing-In Halftime Ceremony
Beto Confirms He's Ready for War with US Citizens: 'Hell Yes We're Going To Take Your AR-15!'
Kamala: Trump Didn't Pull Trigger but Provided Plenty of Ammunition for El Paso Shooting
Debate Crowd Gasps as Castro Questions Biden's Ability To Remember 2 Minutes into the Past
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×