On Sunday, eight soccer fans were kicked out of a Portland Thorns match at Providence Park for wearing pro-women apparel. OutKick reported the ejected men and women wore XX-XY apparel along with shirts bearing such slogans as “Save Women’s Sports,” “Girls just wanna have fundamental rights,” “Woman,” and “It’s common sense.”

These soccer fans were accused of violating the National Women’s Soccer League code of conduct. NWSL guidelines do prohibit signs, symbols, words or imagery used for political campaigning or advocacy. The problem isn’t the rule—it’s the blatant double standard in how it’s applied.

For example, “Black Lives Matter” and “LGBT Pride” advocacy are largely encouraged by this same organization. This leaves the soccer fan with no objective understanding of the guidelines. The line between political apparel and political advocacy is largely blurred and leaves practically all enforcement to staff discretion.

Following the incident, a Thorns spokesperson contacted OutKick saying that the fans were removed “for distributing unapproved materials, a violation of the Fan Experience Guidelines at the stadium.”

Amy Sousa, a member of the ejected group, has not remained silent. “We only shared [printed materials] to our own group while seated facing each other. We only brought five,” she said to OutKick. “If we ‘distributed’ anything, they would have it on video.”

In fact, the only videos of the incident record stadium staff speaking with Sousa, her explanation of the situation, and a false accusation of “transphobia.”

But the story doesn’t stop there.

If you were asked to leave a stadium or a bar because you want to protect women from “trans women,” would you do it? Yes No

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Following their removal from Providence Park, the group went to a supposed “pro-women’s sports” bar—The Sports Bra. After arriving, the restaurant threatened to call the police if Sousa and her group did not leave.

Now just got kicked out of the Sports Bra in Portland where we went to try and watch the game. pic.twitter.com/C9O02ERMpe — Amy E. Sousa, MA Depth Psychology (@KnownHeretic) September 6, 2026

Later that evening, The Sports Bra defended its decision on social media, saying, “At The Sports Bra, our mission is simple: support, promote, and empower ALL girls and women in sports. To be clear: trans girls are girls, and trans women are women.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sports Bra (@thesportsbrapdx)

At first glance, one could mistake Amy Sousa for a right-wing activist, intentionally inciting a response to bring attention to this issue. While her actions may be intentional, Sousa is anything but right wing. Her X bio describes her as a “modern day gender abolitionist,” a decidedly far-left radical feminist idea.

Gender abolitionism is the idea that we should dismantle all social norms, roles, and stereotypes associated with gender. The question then becomes: How do you dismantle sex-based social expectations, but keep sex-based social institutions?

You can’t. This is where Sousa’s common sense collides with her feminism.

Modern egalitarian feminism argues that biological differences should have no effect on public life. While certain feminists like Sousa have backed away from this idea, the cornerstone of their ideology removed the logical foundation required to defend sex-segregated spaces. If biological sex carries no social meaning, there remains no justification for sex-segregated public spaces.

Feminism intended to undermine traditional family structures. It did. It intended to erase gender roles. It did. It intended to drive women into the workforce. It did. Feminism accomplished what it set out to do and now it is harming the very people it purports to protect.

The same ideas that created radical feminism are now destroying women’s sports from within.

Should we still feel sorry for Sousa and her unjust ejection? Of course. Should we put pressure on businesses and sports leagues to ensure this never happens again? Absolutely. But we need to learn a very important lesson from her story: as soon as feminism gets its foot in the door, the house of social order has already fallen.

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