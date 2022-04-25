Share
They Won't Be Able to Hide What They've Been Doing: Twitter Source Code Locked Down After Musk Takeover

 By Jack Davis  April 25, 2022 at 4:28pm
Twitter has taken the unusual step of locking down its source code after its board of directors accepted Elon Musk’s bid to take over the company, according to a new report.

According to Bloomberg, the code lockdown will make it harder for employees — disgruntled or otherwise — to make changes. Bloomberg cited as its source “people familiar with the matter” who were not named.

Any changes to Twitter’s code will require approval from a vice president, Bloomberg reported.

Twitter acted “to keep employees who may be miffed about the deal from ‘going rogue,’” the Bloomberg report said, citing one of its sources.

The action produced a buzz on Twitter.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Permanent' Suspension Is Over - Her First Tweet Is Pure Gold

Twitter has frozen its code before, usually before major events or to ensure mistakes do not take place.

As noted by Fortune, Musk has publicly kicked around the concept that Twitter should open-source its algorithm.

That would mean that the code Twitter uses to determine how it handles tweets would be open for everyone to see.

European Union Official Already Targeting Elon Musk with Threat: 'It's Not Your Rules Which Will Apply Here'

The change would allow everyone to see how computer programs supervise Twitter’s content.

In theory, this would make Twitter’s decisions more transparent.

During a meeting with employees on Monday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tried to quell the panic among Twitter’s staff, according to The New York Times.

“He wants Twitter to be a powerful, positive force in the world, just like all of us,” Agrawal said. “He believes Twitter matters.”

Employees were told that there would be no layoffs or other major changes in the next six months until the deal closes, according to the Daily Mail.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation