Share
News
Fullerton Police Department units respond to the scene of a nighttime emergency on Dec. 11, 2022.
Fullerton Police Department units respond to the scene of a nighttime emergency on Dec. 11, 2022. (MattGush / Getty Images)

It Won't Stop: Mother Arrested After Children Found With Stab Wounds to Chests - Girl, 3 and Son, 10 Months

 By Jack Davis  October 7, 2026 at 7:47am
Share

A mother in Texas is accused of stabbing her two children and her husband.

Holly Flores, 37, was arrested early Tuesday after the incident in Northlake, Texas, according to KDFW-TV.

Her 3-year-old girl and her 10-month-old boy were each stabbed in the chest. The husband was stabbed in the head. All were taken to a hospital and are expected to live, Northlake Police Chief Robert Crawford said.

“Very, very heartbreaking when we have to respond to a traumatic event such as this,” he said.

“Just prayers for the family and for our officers as well. You know, most people don’t see tragedies like this in a lifetime,” he said.

“We see it several times through our career and, after a while, that weighs on you. But yeah, if the community can just pray, pray for us and pray for the family that this has happened to.”

Crawford said the incident followed five visits to the family’s home since March.

Do you think the media is too quick to excuse mothers involved in violence toward their children?

“I don’t want to say anything out of context right now, so some of that information will probably come out later,” he said, adding only that welfare concerns triggered the visits.

Crawford said no motive is known and that Flores said little when she was arrested.

“She’s more just in a, um, a stare, just not really saying a whole lot,” he said.

Related:
Woman Has Part of Her Face Bitten Off in Random 'Zombie Bite' Attack

Flores, who faces preliminary charges of attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was taken to the Denton County jail.

Crawford said that the man was trying to get the children into another room as he was avoiding being stabbed. He then called police shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Neighbor Brittany Flores said she was uneasy that nothing happened after five police visits to the home, according to KXAS-TV.

“I think it’s awful that the police were here multiple times, and it sounds like something like this could have been prevented if there was some kind of intervention,” she said.

“I don’t know all what was in place or her mental state or whatever. I’m just absolutely shocked,” she added.

Neighbors said Holly Flores operated a balloon business.

Brittany Flores said their interactions were focused on parenting.

“It was just camaraderie, and we related to what we were going through,” she said. “But there was a lot more that was going on underneath the surface than what you talk about at a birthday party.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Unpublished Army Report on Deadly Helicopter-Jet Crash Frustrates Victims' Families Who Got Copy Early
Watch: Yankees Eliminated from Playoffs After Dramatic Fan Interference Incident
'She Is Very Aware': Christa Pike's Attorney Reveals Her First Words After Waking Up in Hospital
Mamdani Releases Statement Remembering Oct. 7,  but Spends 75 Percent of His Words Defending Hamas' Actions
Film Legend, 'North by Northwest' Star Eva Marie Saint Has Died
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation