A mother in Texas is accused of stabbing her two children and her husband.

Holly Flores, 37, was arrested early Tuesday after the incident in Northlake, Texas, according to KDFW-TV.

Her 3-year-old girl and her 10-month-old boy were each stabbed in the chest. The husband was stabbed in the head. All were taken to a hospital and are expected to live, Northlake Police Chief Robert Crawford said.

“Very, very heartbreaking when we have to respond to a traumatic event such as this,” he said.

“Just prayers for the family and for our officers as well. You know, most people don’t see tragedies like this in a lifetime,” he said.

“We see it several times through our career and, after a while, that weighs on you. But yeah, if the community can just pray, pray for us and pray for the family that this has happened to.”

Crawford said the incident followed five visits to the family’s home since March.

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“I don’t want to say anything out of context right now, so some of that information will probably come out later,” he said, adding only that welfare concerns triggered the visits.

Texas mom stabs her 3-year-old girl, her 10-month-old boy, and her husband with a knife. Police say they arrived at the home in Northlake, Texas, to find the children with stab wounds to the chest. The husband of Holly Leeann Flores, 37, was also reportedly stabbed in the head. The husband says he was trying to save the kids and get them into another room as his wife tried to stab him. Flores was hit with two charges of attempted capital murder, and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The children and husband are expected to survive. Flores was also treated for a laceration to her chest. It’s unclear if she attempted to take her life like Lindsay Clancy. It’s also unclear if TikTok females plan on raising money for Flores as they did with child murderer Lindsay Clancy. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 6, 2026

Crawford said no motive is known and that Flores said little when she was arrested.

“She’s more just in a, um, a stare, just not really saying a whole lot,” he said.

Flores, who faces preliminary charges of attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was taken to the Denton County jail.

Crawford said that the man was trying to get the children into another room as he was avoiding being stabbed. He then called police shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Neighbor Brittany Flores said she was uneasy that nothing happened after five police visits to the home, according to KXAS-TV.

“I think it’s awful that the police were here multiple times, and it sounds like something like this could have been prevented if there was some kind of intervention,” she said.

“I don’t know all what was in place or her mental state or whatever. I’m just absolutely shocked,” she added.

Neighbors said Holly Flores operated a balloon business.

Brittany Flores said their interactions were focused on parenting.

“It was just camaraderie, and we related to what we were going through,” she said. “But there was a lot more that was going on underneath the surface than what you talk about at a birthday party.”

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