Actor Woody Harrelson is among the signatories of an open letter asking Britain’s new prime minister to examine claims of COVID vaccine harm.

The letter is addressed to Prime Minister Andy Burnham and dated Aug. 28, according to the Health Advisory and Recovery Team, which published it as a second appeal to a new British head of government.

HART said the note is backed by more than 160 doctors, scientists, and other health professionals, plus a smaller group of public figures.

British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra organized the letter, GB News reported.

Harrelson, 65, has previously criticized COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates. The letter lists him as an actor supporting a pause in mRNA boosters while safety questions are reviewed.

Other non-medical names on the document include actor Rob Schneider, film director Gurinder Chadha, former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, and former England cricketer Dimitri Mascarenhas.

The signatories asked Burnham to back a full look at evidence on vaccine safety and effectiveness.

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They also wanted a working system for people who believe they were seriously injured or bereaved after vaccination.

Until that review happens, they said the booster program should be suspended under the precautionary principle.

The authors argued that questions remain about heart problems, cancer trends, excess deaths, and long-term sickness since 2021.

They said vaccination should be studied alongside other possible factors, including delayed NHS care and lockdowns.

HART contended the official UK COVID-19 Inquiry did not fully take evidence on vaccine safety.

Burnham’s office had not issued a public reply in the first reports of the letter.

Malhotra has a prior public connection to Burnham, who once endorsed his diet book and has heard his vaccine concerns before, GB News reported.

The letter told the new prime minister he does not have to accept the authors’ conclusions to agree that the evidence should be examined.

The document is a political ask to a government that has just changed hands.

Whether Burnham orders a new inquiry, leaves the existing one in place, or ignores the letter is now a Downing Street decision.

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