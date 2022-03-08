Word Salad: Kamala Harris' Latest Clip Proves Why Americans Can't Trust Anything She Says

For those of you who aren’t sports fans, there’s an old football maxim that the most popular player in town is the backup quarterback.

If your team isn’t playing so hot, there’s always the idea that the guy on the bench is the answer. Just put the starter on the sidelines, callers to sports radio will declare, and poof — problem solved! That’s rarely the case, of course, and pretty soon the most popular player in town is that guy’s backup.

What does it say about Vice President Kamala Harris, then — the backup quarterback in this parallel — that even as the starter gets pounded from every direction, she remains even less popular than he is?

Perhaps it’s because of the fact that, unlike the backup quarterback for your local pro team, we can see Harris practicing for the job every day. She’s not very good at it — and we’ve documented many of the reasons she’s so unlikeable here at The Western Journal. We’ll continue doing so, no matter how much the media might try to buoy her reputation. You can help us by subscribing.

The latest hiccup came Monday as Harris spoke at an event meant to prop up the administration’s environmental agenda. The short speech quickly birthed another viral clip of the veep making virtually no sense.

A bit of context: The clip came during a portion of the speech where Harris looked toward a future where investments in infrastructure (well, heavily air-quoted “infrastructure,” at the very least) produced massive returns in green technology.

“Imagine a future: The freight trucks that deliver bread and milk to our grocery store shelves and the buses that take children to school and parents to work; imagine all the heavy-duty vehicles that keep our supply lines strong and allow our economy to grow — imagine that they produced zero emissions,” Harris said.

Yes, sing it with me — imagine all the people, living for tod~ay~ay~ay. You may say Kamala’s a dreamer, but she’s not the only one. Last April, President Biden used a similarly Lennonesque construction when talking about how his massive spending package could create a plane that would “travel 21,000 miles an hour,” roughly Mach 27.

That’s farcical on its face, of course. But try to take the next two sentences out of the veep’s mouth with a straight face:

KAMALA: “We have the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been. And then to make the possible actually happen.” pic.twitter.com/npI1uVzg7J — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 7, 2022

“Well, you all imagined it,” she told the assemblage. “That’s why we’re here today — because we have the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been, and then to make the possible actually happen.”

I feel like we’ve gone from John Lennon to an intoxicated Willy Wonka: “Come with me / and you’ll see / a shot of pure imagination / unburdened by what has been / then to make the possible actually happen.”

Sure, the words hang together, strictly speaking, but they’re so vague they effectively mean nothing. And they prove, once again, why Americans can’t trust anything Kamala Harris says.

The problem is not just that they’re more of the same blather that Democrats always fall back on when they pretend new-agey aphorisms are a substitute for explaining an actual program of action.

The bigger problem for Democrats is that once those new-agey aphorisms are dispensed with and we get to their actual program of action, we end up with what we have now: raging inflation, an illegal immigration invasion that’s out of control, a president who gives a tacit green light to foreign aggression, and gas prices that are eating Americans’ salaries with every trip to the pump.

So when Democrats “make the possible actually happen,” we get the Biden administration.

But, if you want the wisdom of the brilliant veep on your wall, here’s a printable version:

Of course, this word salad wouldn’t be such a big deal if it happened in a vacuum. If you haven’t been paying attention to the backup’s speechifying of late, she hasn’t been throwing too many complete passes verbally.

And those incompletions needn’t be needlessly complicated. Here she is last month on radio show “The Morning Hustle” explaining to host Headkrack — known on his driver’s license as Lester Ruffin — what the Ukraine conflict was about “in layman’s terms.”

I don’t usually refer to infants as “laymen,” which is why Harris’ explanation didn’t quite sit well with me (or many others):

“So, Ukraine is a country in Europe,” she said. “It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country.”

Kamala Harris explains the Ukraine/Russia conflict: “Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country.” pic.twitter.com/QYPLJ02mDy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2022

And Ukraine’s flag is blue and yellow. Russia’s flag is white, blue and red. Ukraine flag good. Put Ukraine flag on your social media profile. Burn Russian flag. Put Russian flag on social media profile is bad. Brainy done hurt-hurt now.

At least Headkrack was being nice and setting her up to knock one out of the park. (I know, mixed metaphor — but at least I’m making sense, which is more than we can say for Kamala.) When things get adversarial, Harris tends to fall apart. Consider these two doozies of answers — one from January, the other from last year:

HARRIS: “We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border.”

Harris: “We’ve been to the border.”

Harris: “We’ve been to the border.”

HOLT: “You haven’t been to the border.”

Harris: “I… and I haven’t been to Europe.” https://t.co/dftSFsU88F pic.twitter.com/Q6pIdXQqPs — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 8, 2021

To be fair, she’s been to Europe since the last clip. A visit to the actual border has yet to happen. (As the New York Post noted when she made her “border trip” in June of 2021, the closest she got to the border was a Border Patrol station nine miles away from it — and in an area where the crisis wasn’t being felt most acutely.)

Perhaps this was always the plan for Joe Biden. After all, when your days in the league are numbered, you want your team drafting a Ryan Leaf, not a Peyton Manning. The one great thing about Kamala Harris from the president’s perspective is that she’ll always make him look good.

However, assuming this wasn’t some brilliant 3D underwater chess next-level thinking by the president — and this is a safe assumption, given Biden’s verbal skills are hardly any better than his veep’s and he tends to refer to Harris as the president almost every other time they appear together in public, it seems — Kamala is a cataclysmically bad pick.

Remember, she wasn’t picked to be Biden’s No. 2, but No. 1A. She was an insurance policy for a man who was the oldest president in the Oval Office on the day he took office. She wasn’t just the backup QB, she was supposed to be the starter in the not-too-distant future.

It’s little surprise, then, that as she stumbles around on the practice field, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is warming up on the sidelines.

