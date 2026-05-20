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Annie Agar visits SiriusXM on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX on Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California.
Annie Agar visits SiriusXM on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX on Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California. (Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM)

'Words Do Hurt': Popular Female Sports Pundit Responds After Fans Notice Dramatic Body Change

 By Bryan Chai  May 20, 2026 at 4:30am
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There are obvious upsides to living in a culture where miracle drugs originally meant to help diabetic patients are effectively being repurposed as highly effective weight loss drugs.

But there are some major downsides, too.

Chiefly, it’s the manner in which suspicion is immediately cast on any public figure who has drastically lost weight in a short period of time — and the unavoidable follow-up question: “Are you on Ozempic?”

For at least one female NFL content creator and influencer, she felt compelled to set the record straight regarding her noticeable weight loss.

Annie Agar, who gained popularity by routinely posting skits and her own offbeat brand of analysis to the NFL, took to social media after people began to notice that she looked remarkably thinner of late.

On Sunday, Agar posted some vacation photos to X:

(For the unaware, “still better catch rate than jerry jeudy” is a jab at one of the NFL’s most talented — and drop prone — wide receivers.)

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And here are the responses to Agar’s vacation post:

Seeing all this, Agar took to social media to respond to the rumors that she was on drugs of some sort:

“There have been a lot of comments about Ozempic,” Agar said, according to a Fox News transcript. “First of all, I am not on Ozempic… I don’t even take Tylenol, because the side effects freak me out.”

She added, “Words do hurt. And I have been known to have a bad day or two with comments.”

Agar claims that her dramatic weight loss was done the old-fashioned way, which primarily involved cutting out sugar and alcohol from her diet, and adding inclined walking to her daily routine.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the internet mob wasn’t buying it, with some even going so far as to suggest Agar had an eating disorder.

Even some of the comments that didn’t seem deliberately malicious echoed concerns.

“So, I’m a normal person,” one X user responded. “Not a hater, not a troll. I think you are awesome. Love your content. Love your personality. Full honestly/transparency… when I saw the pic I immediately thought…Whoa, dangerously skinny.

“I have 2 daughters, would think same if I saw them in that light.”

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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