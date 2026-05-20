'Words Do Hurt': Popular Female Sports Pundit Responds After Fans Notice Dramatic Body Change

There are obvious upsides to living in a culture where miracle drugs originally meant to help diabetic patients are effectively being repurposed as highly effective weight loss drugs.

But there are some major downsides, too.

Chiefly, it’s the manner in which suspicion is immediately cast on any public figure who has drastically lost weight in a short period of time — and the unavoidable follow-up question: “Are you on Ozempic?”

For at least one female NFL content creator and influencer, she felt compelled to set the record straight regarding her noticeable weight loss.

Annie Agar, who gained popularity by routinely posting skits and her own offbeat brand of analysis to the NFL, took to social media after people began to notice that she looked remarkably thinner of late.

On Sunday, Agar posted some vacation photos to X:

still better catch rate than jerry jeudy pic.twitter.com/bn5XLsSyKW — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) May 17, 2026

(For the unaware, “still better catch rate than jerry jeudy” is a jab at one of the NFL’s most talented — and drop prone — wide receivers.)

And here are the responses to Agar’s vacation post:

Guys…she honestly needs help. I’ve never seen someone go from a perfect, athletic body, to a skeleton this fast. It’s so sad. 🙏 — B. Funk (@B_Funk_) May 17, 2026

You shouldn’t be worried about Jeudy when you look like Spinal from Killer Instinct — OJ – PlayerEssence (@PlayerEssence) May 18, 2026

Seeing all this, Agar took to social media to respond to the rumors that she was on drugs of some sort:

“There have been a lot of comments about Ozempic,” Agar said, according to a Fox News transcript. “First of all, I am not on Ozempic… I don’t even take Tylenol, because the side effects freak me out.”

She added, “Words do hurt. And I have been known to have a bad day or two with comments.”

Agar claims that her dramatic weight loss was done the old-fashioned way, which primarily involved cutting out sugar and alcohol from her diet, and adding inclined walking to her daily routine.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the internet mob wasn’t buying it, with some even going so far as to suggest Agar had an eating disorder.

This isn’t cutting out refined sugar and no alcohol!! This is an eating disorder! pic.twitter.com/rOy2qoKECC — Brett (@vintagecard206) May 19, 2026

Even some of the comments that didn’t seem deliberately malicious echoed concerns.

“So, I’m a normal person,” one X user responded. “Not a hater, not a troll. I think you are awesome. Love your content. Love your personality. Full honestly/transparency… when I saw the pic I immediately thought…Whoa, dangerously skinny.

“I have 2 daughters, would think same if I saw them in that light.”

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