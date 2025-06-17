It's Working: American Wages Increase as Trump, Homan Send Illegals Packing

The nexus of President Donald Trump’s immigration and economic policies rests on a simple and sensible premise.

In short, when you deport illegal immigrants, native-born American workers will see their wages rise.

Sure enough, according to The Washington Post, the Labor Department’s May jobs report, released earlier this month, showed both an increase in wages and a substantial decline in the immigrant labor force, due in part to border czar Tom Homan’s execution of the president’s deportation plan.

“Average hourly wages accelerated, rising by 0.4 percent over the month, to $36.24 in May, as earnings continue to beat inflation in a boost to workers’ spending power,” the Post wrote.

Of course, the establishment news outlet did not want to draw an explicit connection between deportations and higher wages. Thus, three paragraphs later, the story simply noted a “weakening labor supply” due to the “exit of immigrants from the labor market.”

“More than a million foreign-born workers have exited the workforce since March,” the Post added.

Meanwhile, in a New York Post Op-Ed on Sunday, Andrew Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies cited the Washington Post’s story as proof that one crucial prong of Trump’s deportation plan — namely, encouraging illegal immigrants to self-deport — has proven highly effective.

“In other words, with fewer illegal immigrants, businesses have had to raise wages to attract workers,” Arthur wrote.

“But aliens will only leave if they believe Trump and Homan are serious about arrests, and employers know the feds are targeting shady businesses,” Arthur wrote.

Did you believe Trump when he said he could stop illegal immigration and raise wages? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (70 Votes) No: 3% (2 Votes)

Indeed, last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raided a meat-packing plant in Omaha, Nebraska, netting 76 illegal immigrants.

While the Washington Post chose not to highlight the economic benefits of deportations, the Trump administration, including Steven Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, did not hesitate to draw the connection between deportations and robust job growth that benefits Americans.

“The president is succeeding in creating hundreds of thousands of jobs since he came into office — more than half a million jobs since he came into office — and they’re all going to native-born Americans,” Miran said earlier this month, following the release of the May jobs report.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer also touted the May jobs numbers.

“For too long, burdensome regulations and failed policies sold out blue-collar workers and shipped mortgage-paying jobs overseas. Now, thanks to President Trump’s bold America First agenda, 508,000 jobs have been created since he took office. Notably, native-born workers have accounted for all job gains,” she wrote.

Note, too, Chavez-DeRemer’s reference to rising wages. She celebrated not only jobs, but “mortgage-paying jobs.”

What a contrast between Trump’s early numbers and those of his predecessor. Indeed, former President Joe Biden’s economy worked almost exclusively for the benefit of illegal immigrants.

For instance, the Biden administration’s August 2024 jobs report showed that since August 2023, foreign-born workers had netted 1.2 million jobs, while native-born workers had lost 1.3 million jobs.

Now, simply by enforcing immigration laws and encouraging self-deportation, the Trump administration has reversed that catastrophe.

In short, the establishment media will always bury the good news about deportations and wages. But Trump’s plan has worked.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.