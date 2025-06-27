'Working All Weekend': Trump Confirms Senate Will Be Quite Busy Before July 4

President Donald Trump says the Senate will be working this weekend to finish the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Since taking office, Trump has been pushing Congress to pass a massive budget bill that will wipe away the tax on tips, cut taxes and increase immigration enforcement resources.

The bill is moving through a process call reconciliation that allows it to pass the Senate on a majority vote. While the bill has gained massive support for the concept, the details have been divisive, leading to a lot of late deal-making to get the bill to clear the House by a one-vote margin.

As the Senate tweaks the bill, House Republicans who fought hard for specific pieces the Senate wants to drop are fuming, leading to threats that the House may not rubber-stamp the changes.

But a president fresh off making peace between Iran and Israel is able to look at the task with optimism that was reflected in a Friday post on Truth Social.

“The Great Republicans in the U.S. Senate are working all weekend to finish our ‘ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,’” Trump wrote.

“We are on the precipice of delivering Massive General Tax Cuts, NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY FOR OUR SENIORS, Permanently Securing our Borders, an even Bigger and More Powerful Military (I rebuilt it during my First Term, and it is already the Best, but we will make it BETTER!), unleashing our American Economy, dominating the Energy Market, creating Jobs, and getting money back to American Families,” Trump wrote.

Noting that changes the Senate makes will need House approval, Trump added, “The House of Representatives must be ready to send it to my desk before July 4th — We can get it done.”

“It will be a wonderful Celebration for our Country, which is right now, ‘The Hottest Country anywhere in the World’ — And to think, just last year, we were a laughingstock,” Trump wrote, referring to the presidency of former President Joe Biden.

Trump noted that the bill will deliver for travelers, as well.

“After many years of decline in our air traffic control system, the One Big Beautiful Bill will modernize this decrepit relic and give America the best, most advanced air traffic control system on Earth—THE BEST BY FAR!” he wrote on Truth Social.

According to The Hill, Senate Majority Leader John Thune hopes to begin debate on the bill Saturday.

“All of it depends on we got a few things we’re waiting on, outcomes from the parliamentarian. If we can get some of those questions, issues landed then my expectation is at some point, yeah, tomorrow we’ll be ready to go,” Thune said.

Earlier this week, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough tossed out some pieces of the bill the House approved that would put limits on Medicaid cuts. Because the process used for the “Big Beautiful Bill” is a budget reconciliation process, all items in the bill have to impact the budget.

As Trump’s deadline to sign the bill by July 4 looms, Border Czar Tom Homan signaled the White House’s impatience, according to Time.

“What the hell is the matter with everybody up in Congress?” Homan said Thursday. “Pass the bill, so we make this country safe, so we can stop the violence against ICE officers.”

However, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who opposed the bill its first time around, remains a critic of the bill, as noted by Newsweek. Republican Rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who backed the bill in Round One of the House’s consideration, has said she would oppose it if a cap on state laws to regulate artificial intelligence that was in the initial bill remains in the version coming back from the Senate, as noted by The Hill.

