Australian cycling star Rohan Dennis has been charged by police after a fatal crash last month that killed his wife.

Melissa Hoskins, who was a cycling Olympian, was killed after being struck by a car driven by her husband near their home in Adelaide, according to Australia’s news.com.

Police said they were called to the scene of the incident on Saturday.

Olympian Melissa Hoskins had a right to be safe in her home. Instead, she was killed by husband Rohan Dennis, while the media now praise his cycling career & dilute her name. Australia is in a domestic violence crisis. Our failing media isn’t helping #MelissaHoskins #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/hoEJXgits0 — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) January 1, 2024

“Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday 30 December, police and emergency services were called to Avenel Gardens Road after reports that a woman had been hit by a car,” police said in a statement.

“A 32-year-old Medindie woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment. Sadly, she died in hospital overnight,” the statement said.

The statement, which did not include names, said charges were filed.

“The driver is known to the woman,” the statement said.

If found guilty, should he serve the maximum penalty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (273 Votes) No: 2% (6 Votes)

“Following an investigation, a 33-year-old Medindie man has been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life,” the statement said.

Australian media 7News brings a new info about the death of Rohan Dennis’s wife Melissa. According to the report, the couple had an argument, Dennis then got into the car and wanted to leave, but his wife tried to stop him and jumped on the hood. It continues in the replies… pic.twitter.com/F26oq1Ck4B — Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) January 1, 2024

Dennis was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Dennis had been scheduled to be involved with a family cycling event at the Santos Tour Down Under, but the event no longer lists him as a participant.

Dennis had retired from cycling last year.

“Thank you Melissa Dennis for supporting me throughout my entire professional career, all while raising two of the best kids I could ever ask for,” he posted at the time, the News wrote.

Dennis, 33, won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and won a bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s individual time trial, the News wrote.

Shocked by the news of #MelissaHoskins‘ death, we send our thoughts to those who love her, starting with her children, and were lucky enough to ride with her during an all too short life 🖤 We will miss you Melissa 🙏🏼 #RIP #Hoskins #Dennis #RestInPeace #CpaWomen 📸 @uci_wwt pic.twitter.com/z43RAuSHw0 — CPA Women (@women_cpa) December 31, 2023

Hoskins, 32, was part of Australia’s cycling team in the 2012 London Olympics and also appeared at the 2016 Rio Olympics, according to bicycling.com.

The News said the couple, who were married in 2018, have two children, a boy and a girl.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.