World Champion Cyclist Drove Car That Fatally Struck His Olympian Wife: Police

 By Jack Davis  January 1, 2024 at 11:10am
Australian cycling star Rohan Dennis has been charged by police after a fatal crash last month that killed his wife.

Melissa Hoskins, who was a cycling Olympian, was killed after being struck by a car driven by her husband near their home in Adelaide, according to Australia’s news.com.

Police said they were called to the scene of the incident on Saturday.

“Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday 30 December, police and emergency services were called to Avenel Gardens Road after reports that a woman had been hit by a car,” police said in a statement.

“A 32-year-old Medindie woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment. Sadly, she died in hospital overnight,” the statement said.

The statement, which did not include names, said charges were filed.

“The driver is known to the woman,” the statement said.

“Following an investigation, a 33-year-old Medindie man has been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life,” the statement said.

Dennis was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Dennis had been scheduled to be involved with a family cycling event at the Santos Tour Down Under, but the event no longer lists him as a participant.

Dennis had retired from cycling last year.

“Thank you Melissa Dennis for supporting me throughout my entire professional career, all while raising two of the best kids I could ever ask for,” he posted at the time, the News wrote.

Dennis, 33, won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and won a bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s individual time trial, the News wrote.

Hoskins, 32, was part of Australia’s cycling team in the 2012 London Olympics and also appeared at the 2016 Rio Olympics, according to bicycling.com.

The News said the couple, who were married in 2018, have two children, a boy and a girl.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation