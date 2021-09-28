The suggestion that anyone simply weigh the risks of getting the COVID-19 vaccine in light of the potential for adverse reactions is one of the worst infractions you can commit in the eyes of the establishment media’s pandemic cult.

Just ask rapper Nicki Minaj.

The fact remains that adverse reactions can happen and while Minaj caused a category 5 media meltdown when she shared that she was hesitant to get the jab due to an incident she’d reportedly heard of involving her cousin’s friend, when public figures have adverse reactions themselves, there’s very little coverage.

Such is the case with French tennis player Jeremy Chardy, who just bowed out of his 2021 season over what he said was a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, which he now says he regrets receiving.

“Since I had my vaccine (between the Olympics and the US Open), I have had a problem, I’ve had a series of struggles. Suddenly, I cannot train, I cannot play,” the 34-year-old player told French news agency AFP last week.

Chardy, who once ranked 25 in the ATP Tour and has beaten a few tennis greats like U.S. Open Champion Daniil Medvedev, said that he began experiencing violent pains all over his body whenever he began to train.

Yikes.

“Now I have been to see two doctors, I have done some tests so I know what I have and the most important thing is to take care of myself,” the elite athlete explained.

So now, Chardy has been forced to end his season early and drop out of the ATP Tour.

“At the moment, my season is stopped and I don’t know when I’ll start again,” he said, according to Tennis World. “So now I regret having taken the vaccine, but I couldn’t have known.”

While the Tour does not require vaccination to compete, a separate Tennis World article explained Chardy had decided to go ahead with it for the “common good for humanity.”

“I don’t know what to do,” he explained. “The problem is that we have no hindsight on the vaccine. There are people who had similar [side-effects], but the durations [of the issues] were really different.”

This is exactly the sort of thing that has the ATP’s number 3 player, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, hesitant about getting the vaccine himself.

“The COVID-19 vaccine has not been tested enough because it is new and has some side effects. I know some people who’ve had them. I’m not against it, I just see no reason for someone in my age group to be vaccinated [yet],” Tsitsipas reportedly said last month.

“For us young people I think it’s good to pass the virus because we’ll build immunity. I don’t see it as something bad. As I said, it isn’t obligatory, everyone has freedom to decide for themselves what’s right & what’s not,” he stated.

Imagine that — everyone has the freedom to decide for themselves what’s right and what’s not. That’s sort of the whole point that Nicki Manaj was making when she committed the thought crime of publicly stating she was a bit hesitant, and the point that concerned millions of Americans whose jaws dropped when President Joe Biden issued his vaccine requirement for businesses last month.

The media is near-unanimous in its ostracization of vaccine hesitancy and the vaccine-hesitant — CNN’s Don Lemon has openly called for Minaj and Tsitsipas’ American counterparts to be shunned and shamed for opting to skip the jab so far (and of course, there was MCNBC host Joy Reid’s tantrum over Minaj’s statements).

Such one-sided coverage of the vaccine may be excused as being for the sake of public health in the midst of a pandemic — but it is flat-out dishonest and has the potential to threaten public health by obscuring and manipulating the appearance of the vaccine’s supposedly unquestionable safety.

If we hadn’t long ago given up the idea that we could expect simple journalistic integrity from our media, we would be able to expect us to simply give us both sides of the story.

Tell us about the public figures who are hesitant or experience adverse effects as well as the members of the scientific community and public health officials who have substantial and well-supported arguments as to why we should get the jab.

How hard is that?

Very, apparently. And it’s this resistance to simply reporting the facts as they come that likely still has so many Americans still, despite all the propaganda, belittlement and shame, still so very hesitant to get the vaccine.

The Western Journal has published this article in the interest of shedding light on stories about the COVID-19 vaccine that are largely unreported by the establishment media. In that same spirit, according to the most recent statistics from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System, 8,164 deaths have been reported among those who received a vaccine, or 21 out of every 1,000,000. By contrast, 680,688 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported by the CDC, or 17,913 out of every 1,000,000. In addition, it must be noted that VAERS reports can be filed by anyone and are unverified by the CDC. Thus, as the agency notes, “Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.” The decision of whether to receive a COVID vaccine is a personal one, but it is important to consider context when making that decision. — Ed. note

