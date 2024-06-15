It may be time to introduce “Surprise” to the cast of emotions that make up Disney-Pixar’s animated movie franchise “Inside Out.”

That’s because it’s hard to describe the success of “Inside Out 2” without using the word “surprise.”

“Inside Out” — a movie that anthropomorphizes human emotions that live and work within you — saw its sequel come out Friday (early screenings began a day prior), and “Inside Out 2” has been, by all commercial metrics, a rousing smash hit.

According to early box office projections obtained by Deadline, “Inside Out 2” is on track for a blistering $250 million global box office haul.

That includes $140 million domestically and another $110 million internationally.

That’s a welcome bit of good news for a movie industry — especially including Disney — that’s been languishing at the box office as moviegoers continue to prefer older movies in theaters — or not going to theaters at all.

Do you still like going to theaters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 33% (78 Votes) No: 67% (160 Votes)

In particular, 2023 was a particularly brutal year for the box office.

And while things have gotten a smidgen better in 2024, there has still been plenty of bad news.

Take, for instance, the historically catastrophic Memorial Day that Hollywood just had. That long weekend saw the much-hyped next entry in the beloved “Mad Max” franchise, titled “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” come in way below expectations.

That’s a stark contrast to “Inside Out 2,” which is easily blowing past expectations with its initial box office burst.







According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is being a bit more subdued when it comes to the expected domestic haul of the film, which some pundits are penciling in anywhere from $155 to $160 million.

Wherever that final figure hits, it’ll be a welcome win for the House of Mouse, and it’s both a little surprising and not surprising at all.

It’s a tad surprising because “Inside Out” isn’t exactly a prestige franchise for Disney or Pixar. The first movie only came out in 2015, so it’s not exactly from Disney’s golden era.

But it’s also not surprising because from all the early promotional material, “Inside Out 2” appears to be heeding what fans have been clamoring for: Less social justice messaging, more substantive plots.

Now, this writer hasn’t seen “Inside Out 2,” but I’m sure there’s bound to be some far-left tilt or angle within it. It’s Disney, after all, and they just can’t help themselves.

But at least in the promotional material and early trailers for “Inside Out 2,” Disney made the film seem like a straightforward sequel chronicling the new emotions people have to deal with as they become teenagers.

(Riley, the main character of the franchise, only featured Joy, Anger, Sadness, Disgust and Fear in “Inside Out.” She now has Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment and Envy joining her emotional makeup in the sequel.)

It’s a straightforward, seemingly family-friendly tale about the pains of growing up. Why wouldn’t audiences flock to it amid the dreck that Hollywood (and Disney) have been offering in 2023 and most of 2024?

Now, would anyone actually expect Disney to glean the proper lessons from this unexpected success?

Traditional wisdom would say “No.”

However, given some of what CEO Bob Iger has said of late, as well as the unmitigated failure of the wildly left-leaning Star Wars series “The Acolyte,” maybe, just maybe, Disney will actually learn something meaningful from the unexpected success of “Inside Out 2.”

Maybe.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.