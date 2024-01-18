World Economic Forum Hosts Disturbing Pagan 'Forest' Ritual on Stage

Having watched an hour of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week, I hardly see leaders. What I see is a bunch of egomaniacs on a mission to ruin our planet. I liken it to viewing the Golden Globes, only for green activists.

Still, both are disconnected from reality, completely believing that somehow they are going to take charge of our climate just as they would saddle a horse. Hold your applause for their service to humanity, will you?

The planet has yet to agree, nor has the Almighty responsible for creating it. Neither Klaus Schwab nor the rest of those attending seems to give any credence to this.

They’d rather bet on a pagan spiritualist to bless their efforts to turn the world around than God himself. That’s who they invited to join them.

Chief Putanny Yawanawá of Brazil’s Yawanawá Tribe was brought on stage to speak Wednesday, after which she performed a ritual in which she grabbed the heads of the assembled leaders and blew on them.

The World Economic Forum, whose members warn you about Christian Nationalism, paused for a pagan blessing. pic.twitter.com/GVzhjwIfoy — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) January 17, 2024

The decision to leave God out of the event, focusing instead on his creation itself, is purposeful. In the organizers’ and attendees’ minds, they are beyond him but not what he has given them.

It is a story on repeat throughout history, somewhat laughable and inviting of significant correction. God has dealt with this type before, and he will again. They never win.

This kind of behavior is the same as that described in Romans 1:22-25:

“Claiming to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man and birds and animals and creeping things. Therefore God gave them up in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, to the dishonoring of their bodies among themselves, because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever! Amen.”

Putanny’s appearance plays right into such a mindset. And although I do agree that we need to bring our hearts and minds together and the healing this planet needs is a spiritual one, the answer isn’t at Davos or even in the trees.

The answer lies with God. We need him if there is any saving or fixing to be had.

Nothing about Putanny’s words said this.

“The message that I have to bring, the voice of all the people of the forest and us indigenous peoples — a voice of nature, the voice of the forests — to say the healing is within us, our spirituality, within an alliance, a union, the unity of our thoughts,” she said through a translator.

“We count on you and ask your help, all the people,” Putanny continued, “so that we may unite, hold hands and unite our hearts, unite our thoughts in the same direction, for healing of the planet, and the healing is spiritual.

“So I want to ask all the people that the forest, our forest, is our life. She is asking for help and asking that we may all be united in our hearts and in our thoughts. And when we are all united in our hearts and thoughts, our mother earth will listen to us. Thank you very much.”

She then performed her ritual, blowing atop the heads of World Bank President Ajay Banga and the others as they sat in awe, as if they had just been baptized.

Putanny then received a standing ovation. The elites were quite pleased with this display of nature worship.

Her appearance starts around the 1:04 mark in the video below:

The display leads me to believe the World Economic Forum is even worse than we thought.

Imagine all the good these people could do for humanity if, in fact, they weren’t hell-bent on taking it over, throwing God out and controlling every thought in people’s heads.

