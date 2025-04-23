Share
News
Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, poses for a photograph during a bilateral meeting at the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 16, 2024.
Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, poses for a photograph during a bilateral meeting at the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 16, 2024. (Laurent Gillieron - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

World Economic Forum Launches Investigation Into Klaus Schwab After Whistleblowers Step Forward

 By Joe Saunders  April 23, 2025 at 10:08am
Share

One of the biggest names in international finance is under investigation by the organization he founded.

Klaus Schwab, the controversial creator of the World Economic Forum, was accused in a whistleblowers’ letter of abusing his position with the forum to use forum funds for his personal expenses, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Schwab denied the allegations and is now considering a lawsuit to defend himself, the Journal reported.


According to the Journal, the forum’s board of trustees made the decision to investigate after the organization received an anonymous letter accusing Schwab and his wife, Hilde Schwab, of mixing forum finances with their own.

“We feel compelled to share a comprehensive account of systemic governance failures and abuses of power that have taken place over many years under the unchecked authority of Klaus Schwab,” the letter stated, with the writers identifying themselves as current and former forum employees, according to the Journal.

The letter “included allegations that Klaus Schwab asked junior employees to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs on his behalf and used Forum funds to pay for private, in-room massages at hotels,” the Journal reported.

“It also alleged that his wife Hilde, a former Forum employee, scheduled ‘token’ Forum-funded meetings in order to justify luxury holiday travel at the organization’s expense.”

The board’s decision came at an emergency meeting on Sunday, according to the Journal.

Would you be surprised if the allegations against Schwab were proven to be true?

Schwab was not allowed to speak in his own defense at the meeting. However, in the days leading up to the meeting, he’d argued strongly against the investigation.

The World Economic Forum is best known for its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

It has long been attacked by conservatives as pushing a globalistic, socialistic international form of government aimed at destroying national sovereignty.

In January, then-newly inaugurated President Donald Trump used the Davos gathering as the setting for a blistering speech — delivered virtually from the White House — outlining his goals for his presidency. And they had little in common with the leftist bent of many of those in attendance.

Schwab, born in 1938 in then-Nazi Germany, according to his WEF biography, founded the group in 1971 and has been integral to it for more than 50 years.

Related:
World Economic Forum Sees Major Leadership Shake-Up as Klaus Schwab Steps Down

The development on Sunday is just the latest in a string of his recent falls from power.

Last year, in a leadership shakeup, his title changed from executive chairman of the organization to chairman of its board of trustees.

In early April, the Journal reported, he stepped down from that chairmanship to become simply a board member. That decision came amid an investigation of allegations of discrimination against women and blacks, The Wall Street Journal reported in June 2024.

On Monday, he announced his resignation from that board, as well.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Trump Levels Crockett: 'Demeaning to Our Country'
Illegal Alien Arrested After Game of Hide-and-Seek Allegedly Takes a Heinous Turn
Kohberger Defense Team Handed Massive Defeat: Judge Rules Autism Won't Save Him from Potential Death Penalty
Trump Says He's Preparing to Announce a Game-Changing Avalanche of Deals
Trump Blows Up at Zelenskyy Over 'Very Harmful' Move Amid Tense Peace Negotiations
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation