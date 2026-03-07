World Economic Forum President Steps Down Following Revelation of Epstein Ties

Borge Brende, the president of the World Economic Forum, resigned on Feb. 26 after his links to Jeffrey Epstein were revealed.

The Norwegian head of the globalist organization had three dinners with Epstein, as well as corresponded with him through email and text, per reports.

The revelations came after the U.S. Department of Justice released the latest round of files related to Epstein.

In response, the World Economic Forum investigated the ties between the deceased sex trafficker and their president.

Brende, who previously served as the foreign minister of Norway, then announced his resignation.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum,” he remarked.

“My time here, spanning 8-1/2 years, has been profoundly rewarding,” Brende added.

“I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions.”

Axios noted that Epstein was not mentioned in the resignation statement.

World Economic Forum co-chairs André Hoffmann and Larry Fink said in a statement that the review had ended with “no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed.”

Brende assumed the mantle of president for the World Economic Forum in 2017.

The departure is another leadership transition for the organization, which saw founder and longtime chairman Klaus Schwab retire last year.

Across the Western world, many institutional leaders have been forced to resign from their illustrious jobs over their links to Epstein.

Larry Summers, who served as president of Harvard University and as head of the U.S. Treasury Department, resigned from all of his positions at the elite school.

Tom Pritzker left as executive chair of Hyatt Hotels, while Kathy Ruemmler, senior counsel at Goldman Sachs, resigned from her position after emails were discovered in which she appeared to diminish Epstein’s sex crimes.

Beyond the United States, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — formerly known as Prince Andrew — was arrested over alleged misconduct in public office.

Andrew had already been stripped of his titles last year by his brother, King Charles III, and removed from his estate.

In the Middle East, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem lost his post as CEO of DP World, a global logistics form.

The native of Dubai had been told by Epstein in an email, “I loved the torture video.”

