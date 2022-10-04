Parler Share
Commentary
The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is seen in a file photo from May of 2016.
Commentary
The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is seen in a file photo from May of 2016. (Peter Busomoke - AFP / Getty Images)

With World on Edge, Head of African Ground Forces Goes on Unhinged Rant About Conquest

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 4, 2022 at 7:26am
Parler Share

When President Joe Biden took the reins of the U.S. government, he had one message he repeated like a mantra: America was back at the table.

This was supposed to be reassuring. Relax, world: Stability was back. No more of that Trump guy; they were going to steady the global order once again. Biden stood up to Corn Pop, so you can bet he’s going to stand up to despots.

For the most part, the president’s media enablers seemed to buy this. Take headlines from his first trip to a G7 summit last year. ABC News: “Biden says ‘America is back at the table’ as 1st foreign trip continues.” BBC News: “G7 summit: Biden says America is back at the table.” It’s almost like his own campaign copywriters came up with it themselves.

Trending:
Star of 'Historic' Gay Movie Gets Backlash After Blaming 'Straight People' for Opening Weekend Box Office Flop

Less than two years into his presidency — and, presumably, America being back at the table — Russia invaded Ukraine and is threatening to use nuclear weapons, China has made clear it has more aggressive designs on Taiwan than in previous years and threatened to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane when she visited the island nation, and the head of one of Africa’s most powerful armies has apparently gone rogue on Twitter and is threatening to invade Kenya.

So, yeah, the big stick of American power doesn’t seem to be deterring many people now that Uncle Joe has dragged Washington “back to the table,” it seems.

According to Uganda’s the Monitor, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba — head of the country’s ground forces and son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni — threatened to march on the Kenyan capital of Nairobi during an extended Twitter rant on Monday.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” Kaineurugaba said in his first tweet.

Then: “After our army captures Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?” Both of those are neighborhoods in the Kenyan capital.

A little over an hour later: “My Kenyan brothers, we are going to be one country. Any war against us will end quickly!”

Related:
Alleged Elder-Targeting Serial Killer Identified, and He's in the US Illegally

Another five minutes later: “The borders that were established by the colonisers mean nothing to us revolutionaries. Nairobi!”

Now, to be fair, it’s unclear whether Lt. Gen. Kainerugaba was in control of his Twitter account when this was posted. However, his beef with Kenya is essentially that his close ally, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, didn’t change the Kenyan constitution so he could run for a third term.

Instead, he followed the rule of law and handed over control to President William Ruto last month.

The commander of the ground forces was awfully unhappy about this:

“Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us [Uganda], there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it!” he tweeted.

Kainerugaba’s father, Ugandan President Museveni, changed his country’s constitution to allow him to rule indefinitely; he’s been in office since 1986, which is so seldom the sign of a functioning democracy.

Many on social media didn’t take the lieutenant general’s rantings seriously:

Nor is this the first time Kainerugaba has waded into African conflicts on social media, having lent his support to Ethiopian insurgents via Twitter last year.

While a war between Uganda and Kenya wouldn’t be as dangerous for the world as the one between Russia and Ukraine — no nuclear weapons would be involved, after all — it would still be another massively destabilizing event in a world already on edge.

Will a new war emerge in Africa?

Uganda won’t be in Nairobi in two weeks, most likely. The fact the president’s son — who also happens to be commander of the country’s ground forces — continues to rattle sabers like this is a sign that he doesn’t think there’ll be any repercussions delivered by anyone outside of the Kenyan military.

It’s yet more evidence that, even if America is back at the global table by Biden’s standards, nobody’s terribly impressed by its presence.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Audience Sounds Off After Bill Maher Floats Idea of Biden Ditching Harris: 'She's a Bad Politician'
Elon Musk Claims His Electric Truck Will Serve Briefly as a Boat - Gets Mercilessly Mocked
With World on Edge, Head of African Ground Forces Goes on Unhinged Rant About Conquest
Video Shows EV Plugged Into Extension Cord That Goes Across Yard, Through Window and Into Home to Charge
Kellyanne Conway: Dems Want 2022 Midterms to Be About Three Issues Americans Don't Care About
See more...

Conversation