The Biden administration’s costly pipe dream of making nearly every one of its agenda items focused on combatting “climate change” is running into the brick wall of reality.

The latest taxpayer-funded boondoggle involves a program that encourages farmers to grow “carbon-capturing” crops that remove carbon dioxide from the air and divert it into the soil, Politico reported Tuesday.

However, the program doesn’t compensate farmers enough to make them overhaul the way they farm and reduce the amount of food they produce.

“While corporations are eager to buy credits that pay farmers to pull carbon dioxide out of the air and into their soil, the credits aren’t yet lucrative enough to entice enough farmers to rethink how they grow crops to maximize capturing carbon,” Politico’s Helena Bottemiller Evich and Ryan McCrimmon wrote.

Accordingly, most farmers aren’t participating in this “climate change” apparatus even if they wanted to because they simply can’t afford to.

“Despite talk about positioning farms to save the planet, the number of acres currently engaged in these carbon programs is minuscule,” Politico reported.

The efficacy of planting cover crops to combat “climate change” is questionable, but one thing is clear: Democrats are panhandling for more tax dollars to support this dubious “eco-conscious” federal program.

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan — the chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee — said the $1 billion that President Joe Biden had earmarked in his $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to help the agriculture industry reduce carbon emissions was “woefully inadequate.”

Stabenow wants $50 billion instead, according to Politico.

Democrats have made fighting “climate change” a top priority — right below anti-white race-hustling — even if it means decimating the U.S. economy and destabilizing society.

The United States is the world’s largest exporter and producer of food, but the Biden administration’s “climate change” agenda could undermine that.

America quite literally feeds the world, so a federal overhaul of the agriculture industry in the name of fighting climate change could be bad news for not just the United States but other countries amid an escalating global food shortage.

Between the Biden administration’s climate alarmism and its obsessive focus on achieving racial “equity,” many farmers likely feel disenfranchised by this White House.

The program infamously left white farmers out, regardless of whether they needed help or not. https://t.co/CedOTCsz54 — The Western Journal (@WestJournalism) June 14, 2021

As it is, more scientists are coming forward to say the left-wing narrative that climate change is an “existential threat” to mankind is merely part of a cynical power grab on the part of Democrats.

“It’s a fiction of the media and the politicians who like to promote that notion,” physicist Steven Koonin told Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week.

Koonin, the former undersecretary for science in ex-President Barack Obama’s Department of Energy, said the environmental fearmongering from Democrats and the left-wing media is irresponsible and anti-scientific.

Similarly, environmental expert Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, has repeatedly asserted that there’s “zero evidence” we’re in the midst of a climate emergency.

Moore blasted climate alarmism as pseudoscientific propaganda whose goal is to redistribute wealth and advance radical, left-wing societal changes.

“It is clear that the highly exaggerated claims … are not so much out of concern for endangered species as they are a front for a radical political, social and economic ‘transformation’ of our entire civilization,” Moore said at a 2019 congressional hearing.

Zero evidence of “climate emergency”. “Almost everywhere you look, climate change is having only small, and often benign, impacts. The impact of extreme weather events ― hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and droughts ― are, if anything, declining.” https://t.co/YitpkwawKK pic.twitter.com/P6Wq9ICXh0 — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 4, 2021

These are some points to keep in mind as Democrats and the left-wing media push radical agendas that erode every institution in this country and try to change everything that has made America great.

