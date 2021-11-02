Protesters who bring bloody anarchy to cities have become a threat to everyone, according to one top European official.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa tweeted his verdict on antifa on Sunday in response to a post concerning antifa-style protests in Nantes, France.

“Antifa is a global terrorist organization. Supported by the capital of financial speculators forging profits at the expense of the chaos caused by the operation,” he posted, according to a Google translate version of his post.

Antifa je globalna teroristična organizacija. Podprta s kapitalom finančnih špekulantov, ki kujejo dobičke na račun kaosa, ki ga povzroča delovanje #Antifa https://t.co/wXp52kWxaD — Janez Janša (@JJansaSDS) October 31, 2021

Slovenia has been battling protests for more than a year over a variety of issues. Slovenia, the home country of former first lady Melania Trump, was formerly a part of Yugoslavia. Under its rules that call for a rotating presidency, Jansa – as Slovenia’s leader – is president of the EU Council.

Jansa’s tweet came in response to a post illustrating violence that took place in the French city of Nantes when far-left protesters sought to disrupt an event for French presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour, a conservative writer

The website Breitbart, citing the French-language newspaper Le Figaro, said about 600 far-left protesters fought with police and called for the death of Zemmour.

“We know who Joseph Stalin was, we know the hundreds of thousands of deaths he caused, these people are only his distant descendants,” Zemmour said in response, Breitbart reported.

Zemmour has been likened by French political observers to a French version of former President Donald Trump, according to France 24.

His campaign for the presidency has focused on the culture wars and immigration.

“I think many French people were waiting for this message, that someone speaks to them about France, about how they feel: that the country is in danger of dying, subverted by an unprecedented wave of migration, that whole areas of the country have become enclaves of foreign Islamists,” he said, according to France 24.

Antifa protests were also held in Italy last month, according to the Daily Mail. The crowd of antifa protesters was estimated to be around 100,000 people.

In January, as his administration was departing the White House, Trump called for antifa to be designated as a terrorist organization by the State Department, but his administration closed without action being taken.

The call was taken up in the current Congress by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who has sponsored a resolution. calling upon the Biden White House to designate antifa as a terrorist organization.

“Like the toxic cancel culture of the radical left, ANTIFA threatens to silence anyone who opposes them,” Boebert said in a release posted on her website.

“This past summer, ANTIFA laid siege for over 60 days on a U.S. federal courthouse, injuring over 250 federal law enforcement officers. This treasonous insurrection used violence and fear to advance their political agenda—the very definition of terrorism,” she said, referring to violence that took place in the summer of 2020.

“It is time to put the safety of the American people ahead of politics and designate ANTIFA as a terrorist organization and declare that ALL political violence has no place in our great Nation.”

