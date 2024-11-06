Share
World Leaders Celebrate, Congratulate Trump on Historic Victory; US Rivals Are a Different Story

 By Joe Saunders  November 6, 2024 at 7:25am
The world is waking up to a new day for the United States on the international stage — and the reaction of the world’s leaders shows they know it.

As former-and-future President Donald Trump declared victory early Wednesday morning Eastern Time, capitals around the globe announced congratulations on the political comeback that’s going to cause a sea change after the disastrous foreign policy of the Biden-Harris years.

In rival nations, though — like the terror-bastion of Tehran, the communist giant China, and Vladimir Putin’s Russia, it was a different story.

In the war-torn Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — who has his own reasons for not trusting the current administration — called the Trump victory “history’s greatest comeback!”

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” he wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

“This is a huge victory!”

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who played his own controversial role in the U.S. election campaign, sounded a note of hopeful unity for Trump’s help in dealing with the Russian invasion of his country.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer,” he wrote on X.

Other leaders congratulating Trump, according to Fox News, included El Salvador President, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz  and India Prime Minister India Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the murderous mullahs of the Islamic Republic of Iran maintained a studied nonchalance.

“The U.S. elections are not really our business,” government spokesman Fatemeh Mohajerani said, according to Reuters, citing Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“Our policies are steady and don’t change based on individuals. We made the necessary predictions before and there will not be change in people’s livelihoods.”

In the long stream of lies that issue regularly from the terrorist state in Tehran, that one was a whopper.

Iran faced a “maximum pressure” campaign under Trump that squeezed both its finances and its global ambitions, while President Joe Biden’s coddling appeasement brought it back with a vengeance — one of the reasons Israel is fighting for its existence today.

Is a world with Trump as president a better place?

In Beijing, the leaders of the Chinese dictatorship were likewise quiet.

“We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, according to Fortune.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” she said.

Right. And the country that bankrolled part of first son Hunter Biden’s gambols around the world to buy influence over the “big guy” in the U.S. government doesn’t really have an opinion on Trump’s return?

It’s a good bet it’s not a good one.

And in Moscow, formal indifference ruled the day.

Government spokesman  Dmitry Peskov said he was not aware of plans by to congratulate Trump, according to Reuters.

“Let us not forget that we are talking about an unfriendly country, which is both directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state,” he said, as though there’s no difference between Trump and Biden.

But there is — and it’s a big one.

U.S. aid to Ukraine in its defensive war has been controversial with many conservatives, who see it as merely propping up a corrupt government in Kyiv.

But the point is bigger than that. There’s a reason Putin never invaded anyone when Trump was in the White House — and it’s because he feared the consequences of an American foreign policy that wasn’t dominated by Democratic weakness — and Biden Family corruption.

If Trump’s miraculous comeback culminates in his taking the oath of office in January, the world is going to be seeing a new look in Washington.

And the reaction on Wednesday showed world leaders know it.

