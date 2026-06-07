The World Is Learning Faster Than Ever: The Bible Said It Would

Artificial intelligence can now write essays, diagnose diseases, generate software code, and produce realistic videos in seconds.

A smartphone gives the average person access to more information than presidents, scientists, and world leaders possessed just a few generations ago.

Every day, humanity creates and consumes staggering amounts of new information. Knowledge is expanding so rapidly that experts struggle to measure it.

Most people view this as a technological story. The Bible suggests it may also be a prophetic one.

More than 2,500 years ago, the prophet Daniel recorded a prediction that sounds remarkably relevant in our generation: “But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased” (Daniel 12:4).

For centuries, that verse seemed abstract. Today, it appears increasingly literal. The question is no longer whether knowledge is increasing. The question is whether we are witnessing exactly what Daniel foresaw.

Humanity Has Entered an Age of Exponential Growth

For most of history, knowledge grew slowly.

Information traveled at the speed of a horse, a ship, or a handwritten letter. New discoveries often took decades to spread across nations.

A person born in the 1400s could reasonably expect the world to look much the same at the end of his life as it did at the beginning. That is no longer true.

The pace of change accelerated through the Industrial Revolution, exploded with the internet, and has now entered a new phase through artificial intelligence.

What once took years now takes months.

What once took months now takes days.

And in some fields, breakthroughs occur almost daily.

This is not simply progress. It is acceleration.

Human knowledge is expanding at a pace no previous generation has experienced.

Daniel Wasn’t Just Talking About Technology

Most discussions of Daniel 12 focus on the phrase “knowledge shall be increased.” But there is another part of the verse that often gets overlooked.

Daniel was told to seal the prophecy until “the time of the end.”

That means the increase in knowledge was connected to the increasing understanding of the prophecy itself.

In other words, Daniel appears to describe two parallel developments: First, an explosion of general human knowledge. Second, an increase in understanding God’s prophetic plan. Both are occurring simultaneously.

As technology advances, biblical prophecy becomes easier to understand. Not because Scripture changed. Because the world changed.

Why Previous Generations Struggled

Many biblical prophecies were difficult to comprehend for centuries.

How could information move instantly around the globe? How could world leaders influence events across multiple continents in real time?

How could a global economic system regulate buying and selling? How could the entire world witness the same event simultaneously?

For much of history, those questions had no obvious answers. Today they do.

The internet, digital commerce, satellite communications, artificial intelligence, and global networks have transformed what is technologically possible.

The Bible did not become more relevant because it was rewritten. It became more understandable because history caught up to it.

The Missing Piece Earlier Generations Didn’t Have

Another reason prophetic understanding has increased is that modern history has supplied missing context.

Consider Israel.

For nearly 2,000 years, the Jewish people existed without a sovereign homeland. Then, in 1948, Israel was reborn as a nation. Suddenly, prophecies that once seemed distant became tangible.

Students of Scripture could watch events unfold while comparing them directly to biblical predictions.

The result was exactly what Daniel described: increasing understanding. The prophecies were always there. The historical conditions were not.

Information Everywhere—Wisdom Rare

There is, however, an important distinction Scripture makes. Knowledge and wisdom are not the same thing.

The apostle Paul warned of people who are “ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.” That warning feels particularly relevant today.

Our generation has more information than any generation before it. Yet confusion, misinformation, and deception remain widespread. Artificial intelligence can provide extraordinary insights. It can also spread extraordinary errors.

Technology can help illuminate truth. It can also obscure it.

An increase in knowledge does not automatically produce clarity. Without truth, knowledge alone can become another form of confusion.

Why This Matters

The purpose of biblical prophecy is not fear. It is faith.

Jesus said He revealed future events beforehand so that people would believe when those events came to pass.

Prophecy is not intended to create panic about tomorrow. It is intended to strengthen confidence in God’s sovereignty over history.

That is why Daniel’s prophecy matters.

When we see conditions emerging that align with Scripture, we are reminded that history is not unfolding randomly. There is a plan. There is a purpose. And there is a God who sees the end from the beginning.

The Sign Hidden in Plain Sight

Wars capture headlines, economic crises dominate political debate, and international conflicts command our attention. Yet one of the most significant signs of our time may be something we interact with every day without thinking much about it.

Knowledge.

Humanity is learning faster than ever before. Information is spreading faster than ever before. Understanding is expanding faster than ever before.

And more than 2,500 years ago, Daniel said that one of the defining characteristics of the end time would be exactly that.

The question is not whether knowledge is increasing. Everyone can see it. The question is whether we are paying attention to what that increase may be telling us.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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